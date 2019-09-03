Like most, if not all, football teams this time of year, Virginia went into Saturday’s season opener at Pittsburgh with questions to answer.

Could the Wahoos beat the Panthers for the first time in four years? Could they pick up their first win in Heinz Field? Who, other than quarterback Bryce Perkins, would carry the load in the running game?

Virginia’s coaches spent the months leading up to Saturday’s 30-14 win pondering them all, but they knew they had to be realistic about one pressing concern. Who would carry former Cavalier Olamide Zaccheaus’ torch as Perkins’ go-to receiver?

“The thing I always loved about Olamide was his approach,” UVa wide receivers coach Marques Hagans said. “With certain players, you never replace them. You’ll find other guys, but there will never be another Olamide.”

It’s far too early to assume any of Virginia’s receivers will approach Zaccheaus’ 93 receptions from a year ago, but a hint of a go-to receiver was in the air Saturday at Heinz Field, a couple veterans picked up where they left off last season and a pair of new targets emerged.

Here’s three things we learned Saturday about Virginia’s passing attack.