Fall baseball serves as a time for development. College programs work to keep veterans healthy and to improve their young players.
Virginia is no different. Brian O’Connor and company have a few standout veterans they want to remain healthy and a few underclassmen who they want to see take a step forward.
With two fall games in the books and a matchup with East Carolina on the horizon, it’s time to take a closer look at the Cavaliers worth keeping a close eye on as the season nears.
The ECU matchup provides a stiff test considering the Pirates made a Super Regional last season, and five Orange & Blue World Series games offer an even closer look at some of the team’s young stars.
1. Zack Gelof, sophomore, infielder
If there’s one underclassman to watch, it’s Gelof.
The rising sophomore came to UVa with high expectations as the 2018 Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year. He delivered in his first collegiate campaign, starting 56 games and batting .313.
He only tallied two home runs last season, so he made a point to get stronger in the offseason. O’Connor mentioned his added strength and believes Gelof can drive in runs consistently from the middle of UVa’s lineup.
The added power looks legitimate through two games of fall ball, as Gelof hit a home run in each game. Virginia only hit 28 long balls last year, and no player on the roster recorded more than five home runs. The Cavaliers allowed 40 home runs to opponents. For a team looking to end a two-year NCAA Tournament drought, Gelof’s power could prove critical.
Gelof’s added muscle doesn’t seem to be hampering his speed, as he stole a bag in a 17-3 win over Ontario. He stole 16 bases on 19 attempts last year.
2. Tate Ballestero, freshman, catcher/infielder
“I really like Tate Ballestero,” O’Connor said after the Ontario game. “This kid that hit in the 4-hole for us at Liberty, and he caught quite a bit tonight. I like what he brings to the table.”
Ballestero comes to UVa as the No. 1 catching recruit from New Jersey, according to Perfect Game. The recruiting website also listed him as the 21st-best catcher nationally for his high school class.
He’s a switch-hitter who throws right-handed. His hitting makes him a candidate to see the field as a utility infielder, a catcher or a designated hitter. His defensive versatility also makes him someone who should see meaningful action in his first collegiate season. He’s a player to watch closely as fall ball progresses.
3. Chris Newell, freshman, outfielder
“Chris Newell in centerfield is a young, really dynamic athlete that just needs to learn how to play the game,” O’Connor said.
Much like Ballestero, Newell comes to UVa with hype. The outfielder was rated as the ninth-best outfielder in his recruiting class by Perfect Game, and the St. Louis Cardinals drafted the Pennsylvania product in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
Like O’Connor mentioned, Newell is a solid athlete. He possesses above-average speed, and he’s someone who has a chance to develop into a special prospect. We’re still a few months away from the start of the 2020 season, and Newell fits the mold of a player who could turn into a starting caliber player as the fall and spring progress and he adjusts to a higher level of play.
Newell is a left-handed hitter with a smooth swing and easy power. With four upperclassmen outfielders listed on Virginia’s most recent fall roster, there’s a chance for the talented Newell to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.