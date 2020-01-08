The Virginia men's basketball team fell to Boston College on Tuesday night in a disappointing road defeat for the Cavaliers.
To make matters worse, Braxton Key fell hard to the ground in the waning seconds of the game, and the senior came up holding his injured left wrist.
While fans were worried about Key’s health in the immediate aftermath of the injury, Virginia coach Tony Bennett calmed those concerns in his weekly Coach’s Corner radio show Wednesday evening.
“I think he’s gonna be OK,” Bennett said on the show. “I think he just kinda landed and he kinda stung it a little bit, but we got it checked out, and I think all things are positive with it.”
Doctors took a look at Key upon his return to Charlottesville, and the results seemed positive for Key and the Cavaliers.
“They saw him today, and I think all is good,” Bennett said.
That’s good news for Virginia. Key has played well in his past few outings, averaging 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in his last three games.
With Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff in foul trouble against the Eagles, Bennett leaned on Key to play 39 minutes. He’s logged at least 32 minutes in each of the past three games, and he’s a vital piece to UVa’s success.
Luckily for Key and the Cavaliers, Key’s protective wrist guard helped keep him from further injuring his left wrist.
“I’m sure you can always re-injure something, but I think it’s pretty well taken care of,” Bennett said. “He has a splint, you know, that’s why he’s playing in that, to really protect things like that.”
The splint did its job and kept one of Virginia’s most crucial players healthy.
