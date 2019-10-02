Virginia men’s basketball head coach Tony Bennett received the Nell and John Wooden Excellence in Coaching Award on Wednesday. The award, which was created in 2012, is given to college basketball coaches who demonstrate elite character and coaching ability.
“I cannot be happier with the selection of coach Tony Bennett for receiving an award named after my mother and father," Nan Wooden, Nell and John’s daughter, said in a Virginia press release. "Tony has the same values and beliefs that my dad held dear. While I’ve never met his wife Laurel, she appears to be a lot like my mother. Congratulations to the both of them.”
Winning this award adds to Bennett’s already crowded trophy case.
The Virginia coach has four ACC Coach of the Year honors to go with a pair of Naismith Coach of the Year awards. He also owns three Henry Iba National Coach of the Year honors, which only trails John Wooden’s seven for the most all time.
Bennett’s most notable accomplishment came last season, when he helped lead the Cavaliers to a national championship the season after they fell to 16th-seeded UMBC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The historic loss was followed by a historically great 2018-19 season, as UVa earned the first men’s basketball NCAA championship victory in school history.
