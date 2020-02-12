Former Virginia basketball players Sean Singeltary, J.R. Reynolds, Akil Mitchell and Darion Atkins are among the former UVa alumni forming a team to compete in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.
The annual event, which started in 2014, awards a winner-take-all prize of $2 million to the team that survives the 64-team single-elimination tournament.
UVa’s alumni team is partnering with Hoops2o, a nonprofit clean water program created by former Virginia standout Malcolm Brogdon. Should the team win, it will dedicate a portion of the prize to fund clean water projects in East Africa, according to a UVa release.
Hoops2o is a program within Waterboys, which was founded by former Virginia football player Chris Long. Hoops2o’s efforts are supported by several former Virginia basketball players and current head coach Tony Bennett. The alumni team in The Basketball Tournament will champion the program in the summer event.
The full team roster will be revealed soon, according to the release. Once a team wins, that group decides how it will distribute the $2 million amongst themselves and various causes.
A group of prominent former Ohio State men’s basketball players won the tournament last season, earning the $2 million with a group of 11 players. The full 64-team tournament field will be announced later this month.
