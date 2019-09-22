After posting a career-high 15 tackles in Saturday’s comeback win over Old Dominion, Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.
Snowden recorded more tackles Saturday than in the Cavaliers’ previous three games combined, and he added 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks as Virginia’s defense limited Old Dominion to 46 yards of offense in the second half.
Even though he said Zane Zandier made a pretty strong case to do it with his pick-six, Snowden was chosen to break the rock in Virginia’s post-win tradition of smashing a cement paver with a sledgehammer. It was the second time in his career that he earned the honor.
“Players weren’t racing to join our program when we arrived, and he fit all the measurables, but more importantly he’s an amazing, amazing person,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Because of that, his work ethic and diligence and conscientiousness with the possibility of becoming and developing is what came together to become the kind of performance he had.”
’Hoos crack top 20
After improving to 4-0 for the first time since 2004, Virginia moved up three spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. It’s the first time the Cavaliers have cracked the top 20 since 2007, when they went into the regular season finale against Virginia Tech ranked No. 16.
Virginia’s defense limited Old Dominion to 64 rushing yards and stretched its streak of games without allowing a 100-yard rusher to six, dating back to last season. The Cavaliers posted six sacks and scored a defensive touchdown to erase a 17-point deficit and beat the Monarchs, 28-17, in the first meeting between the in-state programs.
The Cavaliers’ next opponent, Notre Dame (2-1), fell to No. 10 after a 23-17 loss to No. 3 Georgia. Virginia and No. 1 Clemson remain the only two ACC teams in the top 25.
