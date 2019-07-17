An Elite Eight rematch with Purdue and a home game against South Carolina highlight the Virginia men’s basketball team’s 2019-20 nonconference schedule, which was released on Wednesday.
The defending national champion Cavaliers will face the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Dec. 4 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in a previously announced game.
Virginia will welcome South Carolina to John Paul Jones Arena on Dec. 22 to complete a home-and-home series. The Cavaliers defeated the Gamecocks 69-52 last season in Columbia. UVa returned to South Carolina’s home floor later in the season for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, defeating Gardner-Webb in the first round and Oklahoma in the second round.
After opening the season with a road game against Syracuse on Nov. 6, Virginia begins nonconference play at home against in-state opponent James Madison on Nov. 10. It will be the Cavaliers’ first home game since winning the national championship.
Following their matchup with the Dukes, the Wahoos host Columbia on Nov. 16 and defending America East champion Vermont on Nov. 19. The Catamounts went 27-7 last season and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.
Virginia face Massachusetts on Nov. 23 in the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Cavaliers will conclude the tournament on Nov. 24 against either Arizona State or St. John’s. The Sun Devils defeated the Red Storm, 74-65, in last season’s NCAA Tournament First Four in Dayton, Ohio.
The Cavaliers host Maine (Nov. 27) and Stony Brook (Dec. 18) before taking on South Carolina on Dec. 22. Virginia wraps up nonconference play with a home game against Navy on Dec. 29.
Virginia’s 20-game ACC schedule includes home-and-home matchups with Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers will host Clemson, Duke, N.C. State and Notre Dame, while playing road contests at Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.
Virginia’s complete 2019-20 schedule with dates, times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.