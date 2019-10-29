Every year, for the last 11 years, members of the University of Virginia men’s tennis team have looked forward to the challenge of seeing how their games stack up against the pros in the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger
Usually, they have responded quite well.
A number of UVa players have had great runs in the tournament, with former Cavalier Michael Shabaz’ unexpected surge to the 2010 finals one of the most memorable.
This year looks to be no different.
UVa players Brandon Nakashima, Carl Soderlund, Ryan Goetz and Matt Lord are competing in the tournament, along with former players Treat Huey, Dom Inglot, J.C. Aragone and Alex Ritschard.
“It’s always a great opportunity for our guys to be exposed to this level of play…and they’ve shown they can play with these guys,” said UVa head coach Andres Pedroso. “This is a perk of being a part of this program because you have opportunities to play against these pros.”
In action on Tuesday, Soderlund defeated 381st-ranked Ryan Peniston, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 to move into the second round, while Nakashima upended 159th-ranked Peter Polansky, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, to move into the third round.
On Monday, Nakashima had taken out 233rd-ranked Ernesto Escobedo in less than 90 minutes
“He played really solid,” said Pedroso, referring to Nakashima’s win over Polansky. “He served really well — he had 13 aces. He just showed why he’s had so much success at this level this fall.”
Aragone and Ritschard have also notched first-round wins in the USTA pro-circuit event.
On Wednesday, Soderlund will play No. 4 seed Taro Daniel, while Rischard takes on Dennis Novikov.
No. 1 seed Brayden Schnur plays Evan Song.
In doubles, Huey and Jackson Withrow will take on Mitchell Krueger and Blaz Rola.
For a full schedule, results and other news from the tournament, visit the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger Facebook page or follow the tournament on Twitter (@CMPChallenger).
