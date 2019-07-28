Virginia rising junior Sophia Kershner and former coxswain Izzi Weiss earned bronze medals in the women’s eight at the 2019 World Rowing Under-23 Championships on Sunday in Sarasota, Florida.
Kershner and Weiss were part of the United States crew that finished third behind Netherlands (6:17.930) and Great Britain (6:22.520) with a time of 6:23.470. Weiss earned her second medal at the U-23 world championships, guiding the U.S. to a gold medal in the women's four last year Poznan, Poland.
In addition, UVa head coach Kevin Sauer coached the U.S. women’s four to a bronze medal.