Virginia rower Sophia Kershner will compete in the 2019 World Rowing U23 Championships next week in Sarasota, Florida.

Virginia rising junior Sophia Kershner and former coxswain Izzi Weiss earned bronze medals in the women’s eight at the 2019 World Rowing Under-23 Championships on Sunday in Sarasota, Florida.

Kershner and Weiss were part of the United States crew that finished third behind Netherlands (6:17.930) and Great Britain (6:22.520) with a time of 6:23.470. Weiss earned her second medal at the U-23 world championships, guiding the U.S. to a gold medal in the women's four last year Poznan, Poland.

In addition, UVa head coach Kevin Sauer coached the U.S. women’s four to a bronze medal.

