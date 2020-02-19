Former Virginia women's basketball coach and director of women's sports Barbara Kelly has died, the school announced on Wednesday.
Kelly, who became Virginia’s first full-time female athletic staff member in 1971 when she was appointed assistant director of intramurals and physical education, died this week in her hometown of Garner, North Carolina. She spent 38 years in the Virginia athletics department staff, retiring in 2009.
Kelly helped to create UVa's first three women’s varsity intercollegiate teams (field hockey, basketball and tennis) in 1973-74. Since then, the Virginia women’s intercollegiate athletics program has grown to 14 varsity sports. Kelly also founded and hosted the first ACC women's tournament in 1978.
She coached the first two women’s basketball teams at UVa to an overall record of 25-12 before resigning to focus on the continued development of women’s athletics at the school and the ACC. Kelly also was one of the co-founders of UVa's Women’s Faculty and Professional Association and was a recipient of its Woman of Achievement Award.
Kelly also served the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame as the first woman on its Board of Directors from 1977-79. Prior to arriving at UVa, Kelly taught in the Norfolk school system for 10 years as a health and physical education teacher, intramural director and camp counselor.
Willoughby added to list
Virginia senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby has been added to the watch list for the 2020 Wade Trophy, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday. The Wade Trophy goes to the WBCA National Player of the Year. Willoughby was one of 10 players who was added to the midseason list of candidates by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Selection Committee, joining the 30 players who were on the preseason watch list.
Willoughby currently leads the ACC in scoring at 19.6 points per game and has had a dozen 20-point games this season. She is second in the ACC in free throw percentage (88.3 percent), which ranks 10th in the nation.
The WBCA will announce the four finalists for the honor in mid-March. The winner will be announced April 2 in New Orleans — site of the 2020 WBCA Convention and NCAA Women’s Final Four.
Cavaliers travel to Duke
After a week off, the Virginia women’s basketball team (11-14, 6-8 ACC) returns to action on Thursday night at Duke (15-10, 9-5 ACC). The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will air online on ESPN3.com. The Cavaliers enter Thursday's matchup having won three of their past four games, including last Thursday's comeback victory over Miami. In that game, Virginia trailed by 22 points in the first half before rallying for a 69-64 victory.
The Cavaliers won their first matchup with the Blue Devils, 66-63, earlier this season at John Paul Jones Arena. Willoughby scored 24 points to lead the Cavaliers, while Dominique Toussaint scored 15 points to go along with four assists in the win over Duke.
Virginia has struggled against the Blue Devils on the road. The Wahoos have dropped their last 13 games in Durham, with their last win at Duke coming on February 19, 1997.
