Virginia athletics director Carla Williams was named the Women Leaders in College Sports 2019 Administrator of the Year for all NCAA Division I FBS athletics programs on Tuesday.
She is one of eight female administrators from different levels of college athletics that will be honored Oct. 15 at the organization’s 2019 Women Leaders National Convention in Phoenix. Williams was nominated by her peers and selected based on her service during the 2018-19 academic year.
Under Williams’ direction in 2018-19, UVA won two NCAA championships (men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse), finished eighth in the Directors’ Cup all-sports standings, won the men’s side of the Capital One Cup Award and launched the $180 million Master Plan for athletics improvements including a new football operations center and an Olympic sports center.
Williams, who was named UVa’s director of athletics in October of 2017, was the first female African-American athletics director at a Power Five conference institution. At the time, she was the fifth active female athletics director at that level.