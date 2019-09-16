The Virginia football team went back to Louisiana to add another highly rated athlete to its 2020 class.
On Sunday evening, the Cavaliers got a verbal commitment from four-star outside linebacker Brandon Williams. He’s the 293rd overall prospect in the nation, according to ESPN, and 289th, according to 247Sports. They both agree he’s the No. 10 overall recruit in Louisiana, and 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 20 outside linebacker in the nation.
Williams is the second four-star recruit from Louisiana to join the class. Jadarius “Bud” Clark is a four-star defensive back who is 247sports’ No. 13 overall prospect in Louisiana. The Wahoos also have a commitment from 2020 three-star safety Donovan Johnson, who plays at Helen Cox High School in Harvey, Louisiana.
After his sophomore year at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Williams already owned the program’s career sack record. He missed all but four games last season with a foot injury, but he and the Greenies are off to a 2-0 start to his senior year.
Williams is the 11th member of the Cavaliers’ 2020 class, which he, Clark and in-state offensive lineman Jimmy Christ now highlight. Williams also had offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Miami, Florida, Arkansas, Boston College and Kentucky.
