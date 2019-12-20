The Virginia football team added another highly touted player to its 2020 recruiting class on Friday, signing Jonathan Horton, a four-star linebacker from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The pass-rushing star is rated as Virginia’s second-best prospect in this class, falling behind only Andrew Gentry, according to 247Sports. Baylor, Mississippi State and Utah were among the other teams that offered Horton.
Horton plays for Scotlandville Magnet High School, the same school as Virginia basketball commit Reece Beekman. In his only season of varsity football at Scotlandville Magnet, Horton recorded 82 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.
Horton played primarily as an edge rusher in high school. He’ll likely become an outside linebacker once he arrives in Charlottesville, as his speed and athleticism off the edge fit how the Cavaliers like to use their linebackers.
He is the third Virginia recruit from the state of Louisiana in Virginia’s 2020 class, joining linebacker Brandon Williams and defensive back Donovan Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.