After announcing a three-game February series with Oklahoma last week, the Virginia baseball team released the rest of its 2020 schedule on Monday.
The Cavaliers open their home schedule with VMI on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. Virginia fans will like the beginning of the schedule, as the contest with the Keydets signals the start of a 15-game homestand lasting from Feb. 18 through March 11. Those games come after the three-game neutral site series with Oklahoma in Florida.
A three-game series at Pittsburgh beginning on March 13 opens true road action.
The Cavaliers face a handful of in-state nonconference foes to occasionally break up the grind of ACC play. William & Mary, Richmond, Longwood, JMU, VCU and Liberty are all on the schedule.
UVa also faces Radford, which should be an intriguing matchup with plenty of storylines. Former Virginia pitching coach Karl Kuhn accepted the head coaching position at Radford this offseason.
The regular season concludes on May 16 with the finale of a three-game home series against North Carolina. Overall, the schedule includes 56 games. Of those 56 games, 36 come at home, 17 come on the road and three are at a neutral site.
The season starts on Feb. 14 and ends on May 16 before the start of postseason action. The ACC Tournament begins on May 19.
