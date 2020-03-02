The Virginia baseball team started March the same way it ended February: with a win over Dartmouth.
The Cavaliers swept the Big Green in a three-game series at Disharoon Park over the weekend, and they’re gaining confidence with ACC play starting this weekend.
Brian O’Connor’s club, which has missed the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons, looks strong at the plate and on the mound through the season’s first 12 games. The Cavaliers (9-3) own a five-game winning streak with Richmond coming to town Tuesday afternoon.
Fielding results
Arguably O’Connor’s biggest emphasis this past weekend was fielding. He felt UVa made too many defensive mistakes in previous games, and he stressed to his players that better defense would be the key to becoming an elite team.
“The best thing for me to see, and we’ve been stressing it a lot lately is the last column on the scoreboard, the fact that we didn’t have any errors,” O’Connor said after Saturday’s win. “We’ve been talking about if we’re gonna really compete at a high level, you gotta play good defense, so I’ve been happy with what I’ve seen in the last couple of days with regards to that.”
UVa committed 17 errors in the first nine games of the season. The Cavaliers committed just one in the entire series against Dartmouth.
Youth movement
The best batting average on the team belongs to freshman centerfielder Chris Newell at .429. Fellow freshman Max Cotier smacked his first career home run Sunday against the Big Green, and he hit two triples in Friday’s game.
They’re two of the many underclassmen playing crucial roles in UVa’s lineup.
“I love Max,” Newell said Friday. “Max is a baller.”
O’Connor says Cotier, a second baseman, brings deceptive power to the No. 2 spot in the order. While the head coach doesn’t expect him to become a major home run threat, he adds another versatile bat with speed and power at the top of the Virginia lineup.
In addition to the freshmen, sophomores Zack Gelof and Nic Kent are both batting above .300 through 12 games. There’s an abundance of young talent in the Cavaliers’ lineup, and it’s performing well through the nonconference slate.
“They’re workers, and they have so much pride,” O’Connor said Friday about Gelof and Kent. “They’re in the cages. They’re working at their craft.”
On the mound, freshman Nate Savino improved Sunday in his second collegiate start. After lasting just 1 1/3 innings in his first start, Savino threw four innings Sunday on his limited pitch count. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out four while allowing just one run.
“I think after the first one, you get all the jitters out,” senior catcher Logan Michaels said of Savino. “He looked a lot better today. Looked a lot more confident, so I’m excited to see how he performs moving forward.”
Save situation
At the back end of the bullpen, the Wahoos rely on experience. Stephen Schoch, a graduate transfer, has four saves through 12 games, and he’s pitching exceptionally well. Also pitching tremendously is junior Andrew Abbott. The left-hander has yet to allow an earned run in 10 innings of relief.
Combined, the duo has thrown 20 2/3 innings. They’ve allowed just three earned runs, nine hits and seven walks all while racking up 40 strikeouts. The Cavaliers feel confident with what they have at the end of games.
If UVa enters the late innings with leads in ACC play, it possesses the firepower to finish games.
Extra bases
» O’Connor used Zach Messinger out of the bullpen in Sunday’s series finale, and the sophomore right-hander won’t start Tuesday’s game against Richmond. Chesdin Harrington is one option the Cavaliers are considering to start that game.
» Brendan Rivoli suffered a left shoulder injury in Friday’s game, and he exited the game. He sat out the rest of the series, and an update on him may come later in the week. Alex Tappen, who was injured in the Oklahoma series, is expected to return in the coming weeks.
