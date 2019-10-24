The Virginia baseball program announced Thursday that six players will be inducted into its 2020 Hall of Fame class. Kevin Arico, Tyler Cannon, Ryan Gilleland, Nick Howard, Jarrett Parker and Chris Taylor make up this year’s class.
The selections were announced by current players via the team’s social media channels.
With the six new additions, Virginia’s baseball Hall of Fame grows to 28 members. The team’s Hall of Fame was founded in 2017.
“Each of the players in this class have been involved in some of the greatest moments in our program’s history, and I’m happy that we are able to celebrate their achievements,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “I also love to see the excitement of our current players to be involved in these announcements, as they recognize the hard work and dedication that each of these men poured into our program.”
Arico was a talented reliever for the Cavaliers, leading the nation in saves in 2010.
Cannon, a shortstop, leads the program in games played, at-bats and doubles. Cannon returned to UVa as a student assistant coach and served in that role when the program reached the College World Series finals in 2014.
Gilleland played second base for UVa in the mid to late 1990’s. He’s one of only three Virginia players to amass 400 total bases during his career.
Howard earns a spot in the Hall of Fame due to his hitting and pitching prowess. Not only was Howard a quality hitter, but he’s also in the top five in program history with 20 career saves out of the bullpen.
Parker was an electric outfielder with a blend of power and speed. He finished his career with eight triples and 26 home runs. He’s bounced around between the majors and minors since leaving Charlottesville in 2010. He played in five games for the Los Angeles Angels this season.
Taylor might be the most decorated players of the class. He’s currently a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he has 51 career major league home runs and over 204 RBI. He’s also stolen 42 bases. He was the co-MVP of the 2017 NLCS.
All six players will be inducted into the class during a private ceremony in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.