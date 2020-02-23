Fans visiting Davenport Field on Sunday were likely excited for their chance to check out highly touted freshman pitcher Nate Savino.
“If you know the game, you can see that he’s got loads of talent,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “There [are] not many left-handed pitchers out there that can throw the ball 94 miles per hour, and he’s one of them, so he obviously has a very bright future, but it’s a learning process.”
UVa fans didn’t get to see much of the left-handed hurler, who recorded just four outs Sunday before yielding to the bullpen. While Savino — who is on a pitch count as he develops — only faced 10 batters, the Cavaliers’ bats did plenty to engage the home crowd.
Virginia used timely hits to capitalize on Bucknell mistakes en route to a 12-3 win over the Bison. UVa’s win gave it a 3-1 series victory over the Bison.
Savino struck out his first two batters before losing his command. He walked a batter, hit a batter and walked another batter before forcing a fly out.
In the second inning, Savino yielded an unearned run after an error by Zack Gelof at third base let the ball into left field. Eunsang Yu scored from second base. After Gelof made the miscue, he went down with what appeared to be a leg injury, but he returned to his feet after a minute or so and stayed in the game.
Blake Bales came in for Savino and ended the frame.
Savino, who graduated high school early to join UVa this spring, finished his first collegiate start throwing 45 pitches and recording four outs. His pitch-count limit for the day sat at about 50. He struck out two while allowing two hits and walking two.
The talent was obvious. O’Connor and company plan to bring the youngster along slowly as he grows into the collegiate game.
“The reality is he should still be in high school baseball right now,” O’Connor said. “He’s here, and he’s loaded with talent, but he’s got a lot to learn. So I’m excited to see what’s on the forefront as he grows and learns from his opportunities.”
After adding a run in the bottom of the second to tie the game, Virginia broke open a four-run lead in the third inning by scoring four runs with two outs.
The rally came without the Cavaliers doing much on their own, as they only recorded one hit — a Logan Michaels RBI single — during the frame. Bucknell walked three batters, made an error, allowed a passed ball and hit a batter. UVa turned the mistakes into a 5-1 lead.
Bucknell added a pair in the sixth to close the gap, but the Bison couldn’t get out of their own way.
UVa posted six runs in the sixth inning thanks to quality at-bats and Bucknell mistakes. The Bison walked two batters, hit another two and added two errors as the Cavaliers piled on the runs by simply waiting for strikes and putting those strikes in play.
“Right now we’re in nonconference play and we can kind of get away with those little things,” junior outfielder Brendan Rivoli said, “but as soon as ACC [play] starts coming around, those things aren’t gonna be easily given to us.”
Michael Lebreux and Gelof both recorded RBI singles in the frame as the lead swelled. Gelof finished the weekend with six RBI, all of which came in the final three games of the series. The sophomore made hard contact all weekend.
“All the training and preparation is paying off right now,” Gelof said.
Neither team scored in the final three innings as the Cavaliers cruised to a 12-3 win to take win the series.
In relief of Savino, five UVa pitchers took the mound and tossed 7 2/3 innings while only allowing two runs and striking out nine. Andrew Abbott ended the game by striking out the side in the ninth inning.
After a disappointing 14-10 loss Saturday night, the Cavaliers kept the offense rolling while silencing the Bucknell bats.
“That was a nice response on Sunday after a difficult game last night,” O’Connor said. “Our guys were frustrated, thought we could have played together in Game 3 — the second game of the doubleheader last night — but we certainly came ready to play today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.