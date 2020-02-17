The Virginia baseball team opened its season with a 6-0 win over Oklahoma on Friday night. It was the team’s first two-hit shutout since a 2015 postseason win over Florida. After inconsistent pitching a season ago, the performance from Griff McGarry and company was a welcomed sight.
In a Saturday doubleheader, however, the Cavaliers were outscored 12-3. They lost the first game of the doubleheader 7-2 before falling 5-1 in the nightcap.
The opening weekend presented a mixed bag for UVa (1-2), but head coach Brian O’Connor was pleased with his team’s opening performance of the 2020 season.
“I walk away, I feel good,” O’Connor said. “I thought we pitched — for the most part — really, really well. I think we’ve got to get better. Each day we’ve got to tighten up our defense a little bit. They played better defense than we did, and that was a deciding factor as well, but it’s a challenging opening weekend, and I thought our guys did well.”
Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 23 in the latest D1Baseball.com rankings after taking two of three games from the Cavaliers.
O’Connor said the Cavaliers needed to play “really exceptional” to win the series against Oklahoma, especially given the talent the Sooners possess on the mound. They were consistently throwing 90-95 mph, according to O’Connor.
“That is the best collection of pitchers we’ve faced in the other dugout in quite some time,” O’Connor said. “That resembles some of the best pitching staffs that you’ll see in this country.”
Virginia did well in the first game to knock Oklahoma ace Cade Cavalli out of the game after just 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, but the Cavaliers racked up two runs against him and finished the series-opening game with six runs.
Despite dropping two of the three games, Virginia picked up a win over a ranked team and performed competitively across the weekend. There’s opportunity to build on the weekend showing.
After playing Oklahoma at a neutral site in Florida, Virginia returns home for a massive 15-game homestand. The stretch opens Tuesday with a 3 p.m. game against VMI and ends on March 11 against UMass Lowell.
Zach Messinger, a sophomore, takes the mound for the Cavaliers against the Keydets. Messinger threw 2 1/3 perfect innings in the series against Oklahoma, striking out six Sooners. The 6-foot-6 right-hander aims to keep the momentum going against a 1-2 VMI squad.
“He pitched tremendously this weekend,” O’Connor said.
In his freshman season, Messinger threw 29 innings and posted a 4.03 ERA. He struck out 21 batters but walked 23. The six-strikeout, zero-walk start to the season is a good sign.
Overall, O’Connor was pleased with Virginia’s pitching against Oklahoma. A year after being near the bottom of the ACC in walks, Virginia struck out 33 Sooners while only issuing 11 walks.
Of the 10 pitchers to take the mound against Oklahoma, freshmen Nate Savino and Matt Wyatt struggled the most. The duo gave up six earned runs in three innings. O’Connor says shaky performances are “typical” for new pitchers adjusting to elite collegiate competition.
O’Connor likes his team’s pitching depth and feels good about the youngsters as they progress into their careers.
Next up for Virginia is its mid-week game against VMI. The Cavaliers play 16 mid-week games this season, and while most of the opponents lack the talent that Virginia holds, winning those games plays an important role in posting a successful season. Those are opportunities for wins the Cavaliers, who went 14-2 in nonconference mid-week games last season, don’t want to give up.
“This is an opportunity to build your resume,” O’Connor said. “If you wanna have a chance to get into the NCAA Tournament — certainly there are certain things you’ve got to do in the league — but you’ve got to take care of the majority of your midweek games as well.”
