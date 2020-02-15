Oklahoma swept a doubleheader to earn the series victory over Virginia on Saturday at Blue Wahoo Stadium in Pensacola, Florida.
After dropping the series opener on Friday night, the Sooners (2-1) evened the series with a 7-2 win in the first game, then produced a late-game rally to take the rubber match, 5-1.
In the first game, Oklahoma scored in four of its first five turns at the plate. In the Sooners' only scoreless inning in that span, Virginia starting pitcher Chesdin Harrington worked out of a bases-loaded jam.
The Cavaliers (1-2) got on the board in the top of the fifth, knocking out Oklahoma starting pitcher Levi Prater, who took a no-decision in the contest. Sophomore Nic Kent singled through the left side to score Drew Hamrock from second base. After Brendan Rivoli drew a bases-loaded walk to pull within four runs, Oklahoma reliever Zack Matthews struck out the final batter of the inning to escape a potential game-changing inning.
Zach Messinger and Jacob Baldino pitched the final 4.1 innings and surrendered just an unearned run in the top of the ninth. Messinger struck out six of the eight batters he faced, a new career-high. Baldino, making his collegiate debut, took over in the eighth and threw six pitches in a perfect eighth before surrendering an unearned run in the top of the ninth.
Kent finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk while first year Max Cotier put together his first two-hit game at the college level.
In the second game, the Oklahoma pitching staff limited Virginia to three hits. Senior Logan Michaels broke up Sooners ace Dane Acker’s no-hitter in the top of the fifth with an RBI single that scored Devin Ortiz.
The Sooners broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh when Tyler Hardman took an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run homer. Oklahoma tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth on another two-out hit, this time a single, off the bat off Hardman. The Sooner first baseman went 2-for-5 with a run scored and four RBI.
Cavalier starting pitcher Mike Vasil pitched the first four innings allowing one run while striking out four. Cotier, Michaels and Rivoli were responsible for the three Virginia hits.
Virginia will kick-off a 15-game home stand on Tuesday with its home opener against VMI. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Disharoon Park.
