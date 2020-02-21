A grand slam, Griff McGarry and a transfer closer proved critical for the Virginia baseball team in Friday’s 6-5 win over Bucknell.
The Cavaliers (3-2) picked up a win in the first game of their four-game series with the Bison thanks to the early blast from Devin Ortiz and another solid five-inning start from McGarry. UVa barely held on for victory, however, turning to UMBC transfer Stephen Schoch, who picked up his second save in as many games.
What was once a 6-0 lead and a possible blowout quickly turned into a nail-biter.
“Another example college baseball games are hard to win,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said.
Virginia did eventually win, due in large part to a great start.
The ball didn’t leave the infield grass for the first three Virginia batters in the bottom of the second inning.
Brendan Rivoli drew a five-pitch walk and Logan Michaels followed by taking a pitch on his back to reach first. Attempting to move the two runners over, Marc Lebreux laid down a gorgeous bunt toward third base. Eunsang Yu, the Bucknell third baseman, tried to let the ball go foul, but it stayed in the grass for a bunt single.
Ortiz came up with the bases loaded, and he made sure the ball left the infield.
Ortiz took the fifth pitch he saw from Bucknell pitcher Jack Simpson and deposited it over the left field fence for a grand slam, giving the Cavaliers an early 4-0 advantage. The ball came off the bat hot, climbing over the left field fence on a looping trajectory. The shot didn’t fly far over the fence, but it made its way out of Disharoon Park in a hurry.
“He threw me a curve ball, and I just stayed through it and tried to hit it where they weren’t, and it happened to go out,” Ortiz said.
With McGarry dealing on the mound, the four runs gave the Cavaliers what seemed like a massive lead.
McGarry didn’t allow a hit until the top of the fourth inning, when Bucknell’s JohnPaul Bell knocked a single into right field. After a walk put runners on first and second with one out, McGarry induced a fielder’s choice before striking out Yu to end the threat.
Virginia added a fifth run in the fifth inning, using aggressive base running to generate a rally. After Zack Gelof reached base on a throwing error by Bucknell shortstop Evan Madigan, the sophomore stole second base.
UVa went a perfect 5-of-5 on stolen base attempts on the afternoon.
With a runner on second and just one out, Rivoli pulled a ball through the right side of the infield and Gelof galloped home to give the UVa a 5-0 lead. Rivoli then stole second, and the throw to second sailed into the outfield, sending him to third.
Lebreux knocked a ball into right field to score Rivoli, giving Virginia a 6-0 advantage through five frames.
McGarry’s day ended in the top of the sixth after he allowed a four-pitch walk and a deep double to left field off the bat of Bucknell’s Chris Cannizzaro. The liner to left nearly carried the wall before hitting the wall and bouncing back to Rivoli. O’Connor pulled McGarry after the double.
Senior Paul Kosanovich came in for his first pitches of the 2020 season. He recorded three consecutive outs, but the Bison moved two runs across the plate on consecutive groundouts. Bucknell accomplished a feat Oklahoma couldn’t, tallying runs off McGarry.
The junior’s final line showed five innings pitched, two hits, two runs, four walks and seven strikeouts. He improved to 2-0 on the season with the win.
Kosanovich also worked a scoreless seventh inning for UVa.
It appeared as if Virginia pitcher Evan Sperling was going to work a scoreless eighth for the Cavaliers, but with two outs and runners on first and third, centerfielder Chris Newell ranged to his left and dropped a fairly routine fly ball. Two Bison scored, cutting the deficit to 6-4.
O’Connor turned to freshman Matt Wyatt to end the frame. The youngster plunked his first batter with his first pitch out of the bullpen. After the mistake, Wyatt walked Jake Wortman. O’Connor had seen enough.
“Errors are gonna happen, walks are gonna happen, hits are gonna happen,” McGarry said. “I think it’s really important to shake it and go at the next guy or be ready for the next play.”
In came Stephen Schoch with the bases loaded. The UMBC transfer delivered, striking out pinch hitter Henry Novick to end the bases-loaded jam.
Schoch then created his own bases-loaded jam in the ninth. He walked a batter, Tyler Wincig singled and Schoch hit the next hitter to load the bases with no outs. Andrew Abbott warmed up in the bullpen, but Schoch fought back.
He recorded a strikeout and a groundout, which nearly turned into a game-ending double play. Kyle Lyons beat the throw to earn an RBI, closing the gap to 6-5.
Pete Marren stepped to the plate with Bucknell trailing 6-5 with runners on first and third. Schoch struck him out swinging as the UVa dugout erupted in joy.
It wasn’t easy, but Virginia found a way to win.
“Having the bases loaded with no outs is not a situation you want to be in," O’Connor said, "but he certainly managed it and did a nice job.”
