The calendar allowed for an additional February day in 2020, and Virginia’s final game of the month felt like most of the Cavaliers' home February baseball games.
The wind whipped, and the Wahoos secured a win over a nonconference foe. UVa took advantage of a strong wind gusting out to right centerfield with a pair of home runs in that direction and beat Dartmouth 12-4 to secure a series victory before Sunday’s series finale.
“The best thing for me to see, and we’ve been stressing it a lot lately, is the last column on the scoreboard, the fact that we didn’t have any errors,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “We’ve been talking about if we’re gonna really compete at a high level, you gotta play good defense, so I’ve been happy with what I’ve seen the last couple of days with regards to that.”
Virginia (8-3) started the scoring in the first inning when Zack Gelof hit a deep fly ball to left centerfield. Eric Stolt lost the ball in the swirling wind and bright sun and it fell to the ground near the warning track. Gelof hustled out of the batter’s box and assistant coach Kevin McMullan sent Gelof home as he raced around third base.
He beat a late throw home for an inside-the-park home run.
Dartmouth tied the game with at 1 in the top of the fourth inning by playing a bit of small ball. The Big Green used a walk and a single on a hit-and-run to put runners on the corners. A fielder’s choice added a run.
UVa answered with the long ball.
Christian Hlinka smashed a two-run home run over the right field fence as the wind blew in that direction. The homer is Hlinka’s fourth of the season.
The next batter, Jimmy Sullivan, outdid his teammate. Sullivan blasted his first career home run high off the scoreboard in right centerfield, giving the Cavaliers a 4-1 lead on back-to-back homers. Sullivan batted in the ninth spot in the order and played left field for Brendan Rivoli, who missed the game after suffering a shoulder injury in Friday’s series opener.
It was an enjoyable sight for Hlinka and Sullivan, who are roommates.
“It was cool watching him do that, also for his first career home run,” Hlinka said. “It was a cool sequence, something special for both him and I.”
Hlinka, who had barely returned to the dugout after his homer, wasn’t surprised at the length of Sullivan’s blast.
“I was giving everybody hugs like ‘Sweet, we just took the lead, let’s get after it,’ and I hear a ping off the bat and I look up and the thing’s falling off the top of the scoreboard,” Hlinka said.
Sullivan’s home run marks two consecutive games with home runs from UVa’s No. 9 hitter. Chris Newell hit one in the series opener from the 9-hole. He moved to No. 6 in the lineup for Saturday’s game.
The Cavaliers added an additional run in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead into the sixth.
Dartmouth trimmed into that four-run lead in the next two frames, using home runs from Kolton Freeman and James House to trim the deficit to 5-4. House’s two-run shot in the top of the seventh took advantage of the strong gusts as it cleared the wall in right field.
UVa starting pitcher Mike Vasil threw six innings, allowing two runs, five hits, four walks while striking out three.
Virginia added a run of its own in the bottom of the seventh after Gelof tripled into the right centerfield gap and scored on a wild pitch. The Cavaliers led 6-4 after seven innings.
Andrew Abbott, who has been dynamite out of the bullpen for the Cavaliers, recorded the final out of the seventh and the eighth. Three of the four outs came via strikeout.
UVa blew the game open in the eighth inning.
The Cavaliers added six insurance runs, including three on a two-out, bases-clearing triple from Newell, as Virginia’s lead grew to 12-4.
With the game well out of reach, Stephen Schoch came in and pitched the ninth. Much like Abbott, Schoch used the strikeout to retire Dartmouth hitters. He struck out the side.
“Certainly they’ve proven with what they’ve done so far this year that they’re very, very capable of locking a game down at the end of the ball game,” O’Connor said. “You just hope more times than not you’re in the position to use them.”
UVa was in that position Saturday and it resulted in the Cavaliers' fourth consecutive victory and its seventh win in its past eight games.
