The Virginia baseball team opened the 2020 season in impressive fashion on Friday, rolling to a 6-0 win over nationally ranked Oklahoma at Blue Wahoo Stadium in Pensacola, Florida.
Led by starter, Griff McGarry (1-0), the Cavaliers’ pitching staff tossed a two-hit shutout against the Sooners, who came into the game ranked in five different polls and ranked as high as No. 16 (Perfect Game). Four UVa pitchers combined for the Cavaliers’ first opening day shutout since 2009.
McGarry struck out seven batters and limited Oklahoma to just one hit over five innings of work to earn the victory. The right-hander stranded three Sooners in scoring position, including two in the first inning.
After McGarry departed, the Virginia bullpen was equally as effective. Kyle Whitten, Andrew Abbott and Stephen Schoch combined for four innings of scoreless relief. Schoch, making his Cavalier debut, struck out three batters in the ninth inning to seal the victory.
With the Virginia pitching staff cruising, it didn't take long for the Cavalier bats to get going. It took only two batters in the bottom of the first for Virginia to capture the lead for good. Sophomore Nic Kent singled to lead off the inning, then stole second base to get into scoring position. Freshman Max Cotier followed with his first collegiate hit, a single to right field that plated Kent.
Virginia doubled its lead in the bottom of the fifth when Devin Ortiz doubled to left field to bring home Logan Michaels to score all the way from first base.
The Cavaliers blew the game open with a four-run eighth inning. Two of the runs came in on a two-out single from Marc Lebreux.
Seven of the nine Cavaliers in the lineup were credited with a hit. Virginia stole five bases, including a successful double-steal attempt in the bottom of the eighth in which freshman Chris Newell stole home.
With inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. to wrap up three-game series.
