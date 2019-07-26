After the best season of his NBA career, former Virginia basketball star Joe Harris will now get a chance to be a part of USA Basketball this summer.
Harris was one of 13 players chosen for the USA Basketball Select Team that will train with USA Basketball’s National Team during its World Cup training camp in August in Las Vegas.
The select team will train daily with the national team from Aug. 5-8, then compete in a Team USA exhibition game on Friday, Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jeff Van Gundy will be the head coach for the select team, while San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is coaching the national team.
Harris will be joined on the select team by Jarrett Allen, his Brooklyn Nets teammate, as well as Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings), Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns), Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks), John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic), Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks), Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers), Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).
“The purpose of the select team is to help prepare our national team for the World Cup and to offer an opportunity for some younger NBA standouts to be involved in the USA Basketball National Team program," USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo said in a release. “These 12 players help extend the legacy of elite players who have been part of the USA Basketball Select teams. Not only will this group help prepare the United States for the FIBA World Cup, but it will also provide them with valuable experience at the USA Basketball National Team level.”
The USA Basketball National Team that Harris and the select team will train with in Las Vegas includes Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) and Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls).
In his fifth NBA season and third with Brooklyn, Harris started all 76 games he played for the Nets last season, averaging career highs of 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also shot a career-high 50 percent overall. Harris also won the NBA 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, defeating a star-studded field that included Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Dirk Nowitzki.
Salt signs with Polish team
Jack Salt is heading overseas to begin his professional basketball career. The former Virginia big man has signed with Trefl Sopot of the Polish Basketball League, the team announced on Friday.
"We were looking for a young and brave player under the basket, which will be our strong point on defense. Jack meets this criteria," Trefla Sopot coach Marcin Stefański said in a release announcing Salt's signing. "He devotes himself to the team, he does not play for statistics and is not afraid of physical warfare."
Salt made 29 starts for Virginia during its national championship season, averaging 3.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The Auckland, New Zealand native also played for the Phoenix Suns in the recent NBA Summer League, finishing with eight points and four rebounds over the two games he played for the team in Las Vegas.
Salt becomes the latest former Wahoo to head overseas to play professionally. Former Virginia point guard London Perrantes played for Cholet Basket in France last season, while center Mike Tobey played for Valencia Basket in Spain and forward Anthony Gill competed for Khimki in Russia.
Guy gets married
Kyle Guy is officially off the market.
The former Virginia guard married his longtime girlfriend, Alexa Jenkins, on Thursday in Hawaii. On Friday, Guy posted a short video on Twitter of he and his new bride walking down the aisle holding hands with the caption "7.25.19, best day of my life."
Guy, who was selected with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft, recently signed a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, who traded for him in a draft night deal. Guy had a strong showing in the NBA Summer League for the Kings, averaging 16.8 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals during four games in Las Vegas.