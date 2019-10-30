Tony Bennett and the Virginia men’s basketball team take the court in game action next Wednesday for the first time since winning the national championship.
Gone are De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and Jack Salt. Kihei Clark, Mamadia Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key all assume greater responsibilities this season for the 11th-ranked Cavaliers, who enter the season with high expectations despite significant roster turnover.
The team and Bennett spoke to reporters Wednesday during their annual media day, and they spoke openly about preparing for the season and a challenging season opener at Syracuse.
Filling the gaps
Much of UVa’s loss comes in the backcourt, which puts a significant amount of pressure on players like Kihei Clark and freshman Casey Morsell. Bennett referred to Clark, just a sophomore, as the “grizzled veteran” of the group. Clark is expected to handle point guard duties, which includes a lot of ball handling and passing responsibilities.
The sophomore point guard has taken Morsell, a talented recruit out of the Washington D.C. area, under his wing.
“He gets the best out of you on both ends of the floor,” Morsell said. “You also learn so much from playing against a guy like him. He pushes you, and he makes you learn by having you mess up. He’s definitely made me better, and he’s going to have a good year.”
Clark also has taught Morsell some ball handling tricks, how to recognize open players and the team’s defensive system.
Outside of Clark and Morsell, UVa will likely use some combination of Jayden Nixon, Chase Coleman and Tomas Woldetensae as reserve guards. Kody Stattmann could potentially be used at the shooting guard spot, although he also makes sense as someone who can play small forward.
Dominating the paint
While the Cavaliers lose much of their top talent in the backcourt, they return tremendous size and experience in the post. Players like Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key all offer the ability to score, rebound and shoot from beyond the newly extended 3-point line.
In addition to those players, Francisco Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick are interesting prospects. UVa is considering redshirting Shedrick, according to Bennett. Caffaro recently underwent a minor procedure on his leg and may miss some time at the beginning of the season.
When Caffaro does play, he’s expected to add a physical presence off the bench.
“I like being down there and just fighting people and banging around,” Caffaro said. “That’s just the way I like to play, and I enjoy doing it.”
Caffaro mentioned that opponents don’t always appreciate his style of play, as they’re in for a long game when battling Caffaro in the post. The redshirt freshman spent some time last season scrapping with Jack Salt in practice, and Caffaro relished those opportunities to play against a similar style.
“I like the way Jack plays a lot,” Caffaro said. “He’s obviously a really big fella who likes to bang around as well. The few practices that I got to practice last year, I did practice against him, and I liked it a lot. I think he did as well. I’m gonna miss Jack.”
Starting at Syracuse
Opening the season against an ACC team on the road doesn’t exactly ease UVa into its national title defense. The Cavaliers, especially some of the younger players, will be tested against a quality opponent and the Orange’s stellar 2-3 zone defense.
“The newness of our team, the lack of experience, of quality playing time for the majority of the players, those two things would be a situation that we haven’t experienced here since I’ve been here,” Bennett said. “Maybe first couple years, but those were not conference games on the road. So combining those two does, I think, create that uncertainty, without a doubt, against a high-level team.”
It’s hard to know what to expect out of Virginia in the opener given the departures of three of its best players from last season’s team, but the Cavaliers return talent and add new pieces. The young players are ready for the opening challenge and the opportunity to develop in the coming months.
“I was ecstatic,” Morsell said of opening the season at Syracuse. “I wouldn’t want my first game to be against anyone else. That’s what you work for. You work to get to this level. I want the best early.”
