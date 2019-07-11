Three months removed from winning the first national championship in program history, the Virginia men’s basketball team now has the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class.
The Cavaliers moved to the No. 1 spot in the 2020 recruiting class rankings for two major recruiting web sites following the commitment of four-star forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim on Wednesday.
Both 247sports and Scout moved Virginia to No. 1 in their 2020 recruiting class rankings. In both the 247 and Scout team rankings, the Cavaliers are No. 1, followed by ACC rival Duke, which currently has commitments from five-star prospects Jalen Johnson and Jeremy Roach. Gonzaga is No. 3, followed by Baylor and Xavier.
Rivals has Duke at No. 1 in its 2020 recruiting team rankings, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, Baylor and Xavier.
Abdur-Rahim’s commitment gives the Cavaliers’ two four-star commitments for their 2020 class. The other is Reece Beekman, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound point guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class also includes Carson McCorkle, a three-star guard from Greensboro, North Carolina.
McCorkle, who committed to Virginia in September of 2018, was originally part of the Cavaliers’ 2021 recruiting class, but reclassified to 2020. The Greensboro Day School guard will be part of a recruiting class that will be Tony Bennett’s most touted since Virginia’s 2016 class, which included Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, Jay Huff and De’Andre Hunter.
Abdur-Rahim is the highest rated player in the class. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing, is rated as a four-star recruit by 247sports, Rivals and Scout. Abdur-Rahim is rated the No. 11 small forward in the country and the No. 44 overall player in the 2020 class by 247sports. Abdur-Rahim was the New Jersey Gatorade State Player of the Year after averaging 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for Blair Academy.
Beekman is rated the No. 7 point guard in the country and No. 56 overall player by 247sports. Both Abur-Rahim (New Jersey) and Beekman (Louisiana) are rated as the No. 1 players in their respective states.
All three of Virginia’s commitments led their high school teams to state championships this past season.
Abdur-Rahim guided Blair Academy to the Mid-Atlantic Prep League title and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Prep A State championship. Beekman helped Scotlandville win its third straight Louisiana Division I state championship, scoring 28 points in the title game against St. Augustine, while McCorkle helped Greensboro Day win its third straight North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association state championship.
The two four-star commits also had strong showings recently at the NBPA Top 100 Camp at John Paul Jones Arena. Abdur-Rahim averaged 17.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game during the elite camp, while Beekman averaged 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.