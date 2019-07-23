Bryce Hall was the lone Virginia player on the preseason All-ACC football team, which was released on Tuesday.
Hall led all cornerbacks with 122 votes. The team was voted on by 173 credentialed media members at last week’s ACC Media Days in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Last season as a junior, Hall led the nation with 22 pass breakups and tied for the lead with 24 passes defended. He also added two sacks and two interceptions and likely would have been an early selection in this year’s NFL Draft, but he decided to return to school for his senior season.
Last fall, he was named an All-American by multiple publications and earned first-team All-ACC honors after helping Virginia rank No. 12 in the country in pass efficiency defense (107.62). This preseason, he has been named to the Thorpe, Bednarik and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists.
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins didn’t make the preseason team, but he did finish fourth in player of the year voting with six votes. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the overwhelming favorite with 127 player of the year votes, followed by Tigers running back Travis Etienne with 24.
Clemson, the defending ACC and national champion, placed 13 players on the 27-member preseason team. Syracuse had four make the cut. Miami had three, including linebackers Shaquille and Michael Pinckney.