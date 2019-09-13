ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett (middle) reacts to a video with former players Kyle Guy (left) and Ty Jerome (right) during “A Night with the National Champions” hosted by the Virginia men’s basketball program Friday at John Paul Jones Arena. The special event celebrated the program’s first NCAA title with the presentation of the team’s championship rings and raising of its championship banner to the rafters. See more photos at DailyProgress.com.