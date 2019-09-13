Tony Bennett pulled a ticket out of his jacket pocket.
As he faced the thousands of Virginia basketball fans gathered inside John Paul Jones Arena for “A Night with the National Champions,” Bennett explained that he held a ticket from Virginia’s infamous NCAA Tournament loss to UMBC.
As he spoke about the loss, he pulled out another ticket. This one came from UVa’s national championship victory over Texas Tech.
“If you learn to use adversity right, it’ll buy you a ticket to a place you couldn’t go any other way,” Bennett said.
Friday night featured a lively JPJ Arena crowd, tons of laughter and a new banner. The celebration came 544 days after UVa was on the wrong side of one of the biggest upsets in sports history, becoming the first men’s No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed.
Virginia rebounded from hitting a tremendous low through a special 2018-19 season and won the national championship.
“I know I’m a little biased, but I really believe it’s one of the best sports stories ever told,” Bennett said.
It was a joyous night on Friday, and a feeling of pride circulated throughout the arena. But the road to the championship was far from easy.
Kyle Guy mentioned his girlfriend’s support as he cried and wanted to skip class following the UMBC loss. The team faced ridicule from opposing crowds all season as they attempted to right the ship.
“The UMBC game changed everything,” Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite said.
Diakite said people on the outside couldn’t see the pain the players felt. While Guy crying eventually became public knowledge, Diakite said other players felt similarly and dealt with the same emotional struggle of earning a No. 1 seed only to lose by 20 points to a 16 seed.
The pain fueled Virginia.
The Cavaliers posted a 35-3 record, winning the ACC regular-season title and earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament yet again. UVa faced a 14-point first half deficit against 16th-seeded Gardner-Webb and trailed 36-30 at the half.
Then, a year after faltering down the stretch, Virginia rallied. The Cavaliers dropped 41 second half points and held the Runnin’ Bulldogs to 20. Virginia won by 15. The monkey was lifted of its back.
The rest of the NCAA Tournament lives on in Cavalier lure. An 80-75 overtime victory over Purdue in the Elite Eight became one of the legendary games of the tournament, as a miraculous Diakite buzzer beater sent the game into overtime. Virginia eventually prevailed.
“That was the highest level game I’ve ever been a part of,” Bennett said.
After a thrilling victory over Auburn, which featured three made Kyle Guy free throws with under a second remaining to give UVa a 63-62 win, Virginia advanced to the NCAA title game. Given Virginia’s flare for the dramatic, that matchup with Texas Tech naturally went to overtime.
Virginia President Jim Ryan said his wife leaned over to him during that game and said she could barely take it anymore. Like they did all tournament, however, the Cavaliers prevailed. Virginia won 85-77.
Friday was the culmination of all those events and emotions. The obvious moments like the UMBC defeat and the 2018-19 national championship game jump out, but the journey was so much more than just those games.
Friday was a celebration of the tears shed along the way that led to the national championship. Even decisions to turn professional tugged on the heartstrings of UVa’s players.
“I haven’t had a team I’ve been closer with … that’s the toughest part about it,” Ty Jerome said of deciding to leave school for the NBA.
Virginia accomplished one of the all-time sports redemption feats, and now there’s physical evidence in JPJ Arena that the Cavaliers did, in fact, complete the journey. Fans saw the games in person or on television, but it’s the culmination of all the moments spanning between Guy’s tears after the UMBC loss to De’Andre Hunter throwing the ball in the air when UVa knocked off Texas Tech that made Friday night’s celebration special.
“A desire accomplished is sweet to the soul,” Bennett said. “And this is about as sweet as it gets.”
