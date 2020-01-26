The death of former Los Angles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sent shockwaves throughout the sports world on Sunday, including at John Paul Jones Arena, where the Virginia women's basketball team defeated Notre Dame, 90-60
After the game, both coaches gave their thoughts.
“He’s a huge fan of women’s basketball and he will be sorely missed,” Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said. “Not just for the greatness he brought to the basketball floor, but for what he did for the game.”
Virginia coach Tina Thompson, who grew up in Los Angles and played for the WNBA’s L.A. Sparks during Bryant’s career, fought back tears after learning of the news.
“My heart is very heavy,” Thompson said. “Although I’m very excited about how our kids played and the big win that we had today, the news we just got about losing Kobe is just really, really hard. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to the Bryant family.”
Sunday was bittersweet for Thompson, who saw her team put together one of its best performances of the season.
"I’m glad that my kids played today the way they did on this day,” Thompson said. “I hope that they remember that on this day, that they were their best selves and that they continue to be that, because a man lost his life today that was an example of that. Every day, every minute he was able to breathe, his being was able to play the game that we love.”
Thompson said that Bryant was a “student of the game” and he never took anything for granted. She said he was always looking to improve, both on the court and off, as well as indoctrinating himself with the WNBA and its players.
“He respected the women’s game in a way that few male players do,” Thompson said. “He had all daughters and he poured the game into them, specifically GiGi. The way that he played it and his mentality. The homage he showed to the women’s game, he set a precedent. We lost someone really, really special.”
Thompson said Bryant’s legacy won’t soon be forgotten.
“I urge our kids to live and to play without any regrets,” Thompson said. “We have the privilege to do something that we love and it should never be taken for granted. Kobe was an amazing example of that. Never taking his privilege and his opportunities for granted, so everybody listening, follow that example because we never know what tomorrow is going to bring and whether we’re going to continue to be able to have this great privilege.”
