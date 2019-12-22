Despite a strong surge in the middle of the second half, the Virginia men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome poor 3-point shooting and 19 sloppy turnovers in its 70-59 loss to South Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.
Kody Stattmann opened the game with a 3-point make, but his quick basket wasn’t a sign of great things to come for UVa’s offense. Jair Bolden caught fire for South Carolina in the first half, and he played with tremendous intensity.
Bolden was warned by an official after getting a bit upset after a play with UVa, and South Carolina coach Frank Martin benched Bolden after the play. After receiving an intense glare from Martin, Bolden checked back into the game and proceeded to score 12 more first-half points – he hit a 3-pointer before taking a seat – to lead all scorers in the first 20 minutes. He finished with a game-high 22 points.
Bolden’s buckets weren’t easy, uncontested shots either. He frequently splashed shots through the net with a hand in his face. The entire Gamecocks team followed suit. They shot over 55.1% from the field in the win.
The Gamecocks made 14 shots in the first half. Syracuse, JMU and Maine failed to make 14 shots all game against the Cavaliers. They finished the game with 70, becoming the first team to reach the 70-point threshold against Virginia (9-2, 2-0 ACC) this season.
Defensive effort or positioning wasn’t a major issue for Virginia. South Carolina just hit shots.
Tony Bennett’s team certainly didn’t help itself on the offensive end, committing 12 first-half turnovers and struggling to string quality possessions together. The Cavaliers shot 7-of-17 from the floor in the first 20 minutes, but the turnovers were the killer. Every time the Cavaliers started to inch closer to South Carolina, they threw the ball away.
Hot shooting and Virginia turnovers helped South Carolina take a 33-24 lead into the break.
Virginia rallied in the second half. The Cavaliers trailed 42-29 with 15:42 left in the game before they rattled off a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 42-39 with 12:51 remaining. Casey Morsell scored five points during the run, including a corner 3-pointer to cap the run and raise the noise level in JPJ Arena to one of its loudest points of the afternoon.
A Kihei Clark 3-pointer and a Mamadi Diakite dunk combined with a Braxton Key free throw tied the game at 45 a few moments later.
Diakite played well throughout the afternoon, finishing with a career-high 21 points. Nine of the points came at the free-throw line, as UVa fed him the ball in the post all game and he drew a fair number of fouls.
South Carolina responded, rattling off a quick 5-0 run of its own. The Cavaliers trimmed the deficit to 51-50 with 8:20 remaining, but the Gamecocks pulled away with a 15-4 run to take a 66-54 lead with 3:30 remaining.
Virginia made a minor push late, but the Cavaliers never truly threatened the lead in the final three minutes.
Turnovers plagued Virginia down the stretch, and it finished the game with a whopping 19 turnovers. Mistakes and poor shooting have hurt UVa this season, but the Cavaliers have found ways to win. That wasn’t the case Sunday, when Virginia’s errors became far too costly to overcome.
