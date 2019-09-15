As the Virginia crowd grew slightly restless waiting for the Cavaliers’ offense to wake up in its primetime matchup with Florida State on Saturday night at Scott Stadium, the players knew the points would eventually come against a Seminoles defense known for fading late in the game.
“We know that they had a history of kind of slowing down as the game ends,” Virginia receiver Terrell Jana said, “and we get stronger, faster as the game goes on.”
After limiting UVa to 10 points and forcing four punts and two interceptions through the Cavaliers’ first eight possessions, Florida State’s defense started to break down. The Seminoles allowed Virginia to march down the field for touchdowns on each of its last three possessions.
“That was our plan, just to play longer than they did and to play harder,” UVa receiver Joe Reed said.
Reed and Jana were instrumental in Virginia’s ability to control the clock and keep drives alive. The two receivers combined to haul in 15 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown as Virginia used its short passing game to post lengthy drives.
Each of the UVa’s final three drives spanned at least 72 yards as the team’s plan to play a full 60-minute game came to fruition. On those drives, the Wahoos ran 28 plays for 222 yards and scored three touchdowns, possessing the ball for 14:33 in the process. Prior to the final three drives, the Cavaliers ran 46 plays for 225 yards. They averaged 4.9 yards per play on the first eight drives and 7.9 yards per play on the final three possessions.
“That’s a team that we built, the team that Coach Mendenhall built,” Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins said. “We’re more conditioned than a lot of teams. We’re probably the best-conditioned team. It just shows tonight that regardless of what happens in the second half, we come back in the second half … and increase our play.”
The late success for UVa continues a recent trend for Florida State’s defense. Through its first three games, Florida State has a +33 scoring margin the first half. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, they’ve been outscored by 44 points after halftime. Virginia scored 21 points in the final quarter, which was enough to escape with a 31-24 win and improve to 3-0.
The Cavaliers’ offense stuck to its game plan despite only scoring 10 points through three quarters. Virginia knew FSU had a tendency to fade later in games, and the Cavaliers kept putting together long drives.
When the final whistle blew and UVa fans rushed the field, the stat sheet showed Virginia finished the game with an incredible 39 minutes and 44 seconds of possession. Florida State’s defense spent nearly 40 minutes of game time on the field, and it showed toward the end of regulation.
Perkins played a critical role in keeping FSU’s defense on the field in the second half. The senior quarterback completed 17 of his 20 passes after halftime, helping Virginia methodically move down the field. It held the ball for 19 minutes and 12 seconds after halftime, which helped wear down the Florida State defense. The unit spent 20 minutes and 32 seconds on the field during the first half.
“We’re not growing the program at the rate we’re growing it without Bryce Perkins,” Bronco Mendenhall said. “He plays within the system really well, and he plays outside the system really well, and we need both. He’s exemplary. I’m so lucky he’s here, and we’re so lucky he’s here — not only by how he plays but who he is. Without him we don’t win.”
A methodical and efficient system, with a few magical plays from Perkins sprinkled in, proved to be the perfect recipe to defeat Florida State.
