Bryce Hall’s senior season ended abruptly.
The Virginia cornerback's left leg was rolled up on during a punt return in the team’s 17-9 loss to Miami on Oct. 11. As he remained down on the Hard Rock Stadium field for minutes, players came over to greet him and share their support.
In a matter of seconds, Hall went from an NFL prospect rising up draft boards to missing the rest of the year and beginning a new season-long journey. He’s had to accept a different role, one that includes supporting his teammates in any way possible.
“He’s found and developed his own faith and has formed a partnership with the team chaplain,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “He’s kind of part coach, part spiritual adviser, part young entrepreneur and part NFL prospect.”
Even without taking the field, Hall does it all for the Cavaliers.
“He was in a seat behind me traveling back from practice yesterday, and one of our players came and I was overhearing the conversation, and this player that was visiting with Bryce was asking him what he thought about his career choice, why it would be a good fit for him, what did Bryce think of the girl he was dating,” Mendenhall said. “It was kind of a parental role. I was just chuckling and listening, and it was the highlight of my day.”
Since his senior season ended on Oct. 11, Hall has accepted his new role on the team. By all accounts, he’s been an asset in the film room and according to Mendenhall, “a positive influence in a really unique way that bridges the gap between player and coach.”
With the season nearing an end, however, Hall looks forward to the next steps in his football journey. Despite the injury, Hall remains a top-level NFL prospect.
As he prepares for the NFL Draft, Hall is focused on getting healthy. He spoke to reporters at the team’s beach outing Saturday, and he wasn’t wearing any protective gear on his foot after wearing a large boot for several weeks. He’s scheduled for a checkup with a doctor on Jan. 7 to figure out where he is in the healing process.
From there, Hall will train in Florida in the months leading up to the NFL Draft, and he has plans to hire an agent. Hall plans to train with EXOS at the Andrews Institute in Pensacola, Florida. The Andrews Institute is named after Dr. James Andrews, one of the most well-respected sports doctors in the country. The institute has a specific focus on developing players coming off injury.
He’s placed an emphasis on finding the right place to prepare for his NFL future, but he’s not worried about which team eventually brings him into the fold.
“I always said, ‘I want to go somewhere warm,’ but at the end of the day, I honestly just want to be in a really good organization, somewhere that’s going to be a really good fit for me,” Hall said.
Before fulling turning his attention to the NFL, Hall will watch as his teammates take on Florida in the Orange Bowl on Monday night. The game will be played in Hard Rock Stadium, the same spot Hall suffered his season-ending injury just over two months ago. Despite heading back to a place that could bring painful memories to the surface, Hall says he “didn’t really have any bitterness” following the injury.
“I really like Miami,” Hall said. “I feel like there’s not a bad day when you’re in Miami. I have no hard feelings. I love playing in Hard Rock Stadium. That’s probably my favorite place to play.”
Sitting back and watching his teammates from the sideline isn’t easy, though. The Clemson game was particularly tough for him, as the Tigers torched the Cavaliers’ secondary en route to over 600 yards of total offense. Beating Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium the week prior, however, is a memory Hall won’t soon forget.
“I feel like that was the best win I’ve ever been a part of since I’ve been here,” Hall said. “It was monumental just to be a part of history.”
Hall hopes to witness history one more time Monday night as UVa aims for its second 10-win season in program history.
