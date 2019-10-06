Annie McDonough scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the No. 8 Virginia field hockey team a 3-2 victory over No. 22 Old Dominion on Sunday at Turf Field. McDonough took a pass from Makayla Gallen and gave it a backhand flick into the corner of the cage to propel the Cavaliers (9-3) in the extra session.
Prior to scoring the game winner, McDonough set up the Cavaliers’ first goal of the game when she fired off a shot that was deflected into the goal by freshman striker Laura Janssen just 1:27 into the game to give UVa to an early 1-0 lead.
“We just moved Annie up in the lines today, playing her as one of the front-four attackers,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “It obviously worked, because she got the first goal, too.”
Old Dominion (6-4) responded with goals from Nicole Fredricks and Erin Huffman to take a 2-1 lead. Virginia senior back Anzel Viljoen tied the game a minute after the Monarchs’ second goal when she deflected in a shot from freshman Cato Geusgens after a penalty corner.
Both teams began the overtime period down a player, having to play five-on-five after each team had someone receive a yellow card late in regulation. McDonough delivered the game-winner 1:27 into the extra session.
“This win feels amazing, especially how we did it,” Madison said. “We were five-v-five, both teams a man down. In a couple of minutes, their yellow card was going to expire, so we knew we had to get it done fast.”
