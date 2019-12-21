The Virginia men’s basketball team’s nonconference schedule includes many teams with talent and size deficits to the Cavaliers.
In many cases — games against James Madison, Maine and Columbia come to mind — Virginia has used its size advantage to overpower opponents.
With a size disadvantage against Virginia, scoring in the paint becomes a monumental challenge, which leads to teams settling for outside jumpers. Opponents are shooting just 25.5% from the 3-point line against the Cavaliers this season. Beating Virginia by making 3-point shots requires a special shooting performance that few teams can conjure up.
The best way to beat Virginia is with size.
Purdue shot very effectively from deep against Virginia, but its size and physicality bothered the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor. Virginia lost 69-40.
“When you go against a team that’s that well coached and intense and that physical, it kind of takes your breath away,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the game.
Bennett adjusted in the team’s next game against North Carolina, which entered the contest leading the nation in rebounding. With the Cavaliers needing bigger, stronger bodies in the post, Francisco Caffaro and Justin McKoy earned more minutes.
The change worked, as UVa beat the Tar Heels, 56-47.
Caffaro, a redshirt freshman, earned his first career start in the team’s latest game against Stony Brook. He only played 14 minutes, however, and McKoy didn’t see the floor.
With Braxton Key returning from injury, the Cavaliers altered their frontcourt lineup once again. McKoy sat on the bench, and they rode the hot hand, with Jay Huff receiving 23 minutes and leading the team with seven rebounds. He also added 12 points and a block.
It can be challenging for players when their minutes vary greatly from game to game, but Huff stepped up when his team needed an offensive lift.
“That was good to see,” Bennett said of Huff’s play. “We needed that. We needed his scoring and shot blocking. I tell all the guys, just keep staying ready.”
Huff saw a season-low 14 minutes against North Carolina after seeing at least 20 minutes in all but one game prior to the UNC matchup. Caffaro adds more physicality than Huff, but Huff is a more versatile and complete weapon on the offensive end. Determining when to play those two can be a challenge, especially with Mamadi Diakite, Key and McKoy all deserving of minutes as well.
“It’s just the way it is sometimes,” Huff said. “You’ve got to be ready for whatever you’re given, whatever opportunities you earn.”
The minute allotments tend to be matchup based, and Bennett and his coaching staff will be forced to be creative with frontcourt minutes this weekend.
Frank Martin’s South Carolina team (7-4) provides Virginia with another physical challenge when the teams face off Sunday, and finding the right frontcourt lineup carries tremendous weight in this matchup. Containing Maik Kotsar, a 6-foot-11 senior who checks in at 270 pounds, is not an easy task.
Kotsar has started 101 games in his South Carolina career and he currently leads the team in rebounds and blocked shots. He’s also second on the team in points per game and playing some of his best basketball of the year. After failing to surpass six points in any of the team’s first three games, Kotsar has reached double figures in seven of the team’s past eight contests.
The Gamecocks rely heavily on Kotsar. He’s played at least 36 minutes in five of the team’s previous eight games. He’s a key reason why they’re 2-0 on the road this season, with both games coming in December. South Carolina beat UMass 84-80 on Dec. 4, and it knocked off Clemson 67-54 last Sunday.
Handling Kotsar requires solid frontcourt play, and Bennett will have to find a balance between using physical defenders like Caffaro and better scoring options like Huff, who opens up the floor for everyone else.
“It definitely makes it easier for me,” Diakite said of Huff’s scoring. “I’m able to do more things, and I don’t get to get double or tripled any more, which is great for me.”
Martin’s teams are known for playing physically and grinding out victories. Virginia has made its mark doing exactly that this season. With both teams possessing tall, athletic frontcourt pieces, scoring in the lane could be at a premium. Both teams shoot under 30% from 3-point range.
The team that’s able to find the most production out of its frontcourt will likely come away victorious in what’s shaping up to be another low-scoring affair.
“Sunday we’re going against another physical and tough-minded team, and we’ll have to be ready for that,” Bennett said.
