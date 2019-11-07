The No. 4 Virginia field hockey team defeated No. 5 Duke 2-1 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Newton, Massachusetts.
With the victory over sixth-seeded Duke, third-seeded Virginia (16-3, 4-2) advances to Friday’s semifinal against second-seeded and ninth-ranked Boston College at 3:30 p.m.
Junior Rachel Robinson and freshman Cato Geusgens each scored goals in the victory for Virginia.
Duke recorded its lone goal with 3:29 left in the third quarter when Haley Schleicher scored off of a penalty corner.
Virginia redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer recorded six saves in the match.
“That’s what you want from two tough ACC teams,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “I’m proud of our team. We were able to withstand an onslaught there at the end and go on to win.”
