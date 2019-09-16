Virginia’s first meeting in program history against Old Dominion was scheduled before football coach Bronco Mendenhall landed in Charlottesville, but he sees the value in playing as many in-state programs as possible.

“I like the idea of in-state, close and regional because of the intrigue,” Mendenhall said. “If I have my choice to travel across the country to play Oregon or stay in-state, I would much rather stay in-state.”

Mendenhall was much more involved in scheduling Virginia’s series with Liberty, which continues this season and next. He sees the academic value of staying close to home as much as it on-field value.

“The ACC is hard enough. There is enough travel, and academically, UVa is an amazing challenge and opportunity,” Mendenhall said. “I think that’s the right decision for the University of Virginia at this point. I would like to continue with that philosophy in place knowing we won’t be able to execute it perfectly, but I think it’s a natural fit.”

Like Liberty, Old Dominion is a relative newcomer to the FBS level. The Monarchs spent 2013 as an independent before joining Conference USA in 2014. But even though they aren’t a national powerhouse, Mendenhall said his team knows better than to look ahead to its Sept. 28 trip to Notre Dame.

If they need any reminding, his players can look to ODU’s 49-35 upset of Virginia Tech last season or how the Monarchs hung with the Hokies for three quarters this fall before eventually falling, 31-17.

“I think that’s a fair assessment to say what this game could look like. That was close and contested and competitive,” Mendenhall said. “The decision or the decisive nature of how it finished wasn’t really clear until the fourth quarter.”

The Monarchs (1-1) are coming off a bye week. They’re led by a junior college transfer at quarterback in Stone Smartt, who has rushed for three touchdowns and completed 33-of-53 passes through two games but has yet to throw a touchdown pass.