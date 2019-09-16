Virginia’s first meeting in program history against Old Dominion was scheduled before football coach Bronco Mendenhall landed in Charlottesville, but he sees the value in playing as many in-state programs as possible.
“I like the idea of in-state, close and regional because of the intrigue,” Mendenhall said. “If I have my choice to travel across the country to play Oregon or stay in-state, I would much rather stay in-state.”
Mendenhall was much more involved in scheduling Virginia’s series with Liberty, which continues this season and next. He sees the academic value of staying close to home as much as it on-field value.
“The ACC is hard enough. There is enough travel, and academically, UVa is an amazing challenge and opportunity,” Mendenhall said. “I think that’s the right decision for the University of Virginia at this point. I would like to continue with that philosophy in place knowing we won’t be able to execute it perfectly, but I think it’s a natural fit.”
Like Liberty, Old Dominion is a relative newcomer to the FBS level. The Monarchs spent 2013 as an independent before joining Conference USA in 2014. But even though they aren’t a national powerhouse, Mendenhall said his team knows better than to look ahead to its Sept. 28 trip to Notre Dame.
If they need any reminding, his players can look to ODU’s 49-35 upset of Virginia Tech last season or how the Monarchs hung with the Hokies for three quarters this fall before eventually falling, 31-17.
“I think that’s a fair assessment to say what this game could look like. That was close and contested and competitive,” Mendenhall said. “The decision or the decisive nature of how it finished wasn’t really clear until the fourth quarter.”
The Monarchs (1-1) are coming off a bye week. They’re led by a junior college transfer at quarterback in Stone Smartt, who has rushed for three touchdowns and completed 33-of-53 passes through two games but has yet to throw a touchdown pass.
Armstrong remains out
Mendenhall didn’t have an update Monday on backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury, which happened sometime in the second half of the William & Mary game.
Mendenhall also didn’t comment on the nature of the injury, simply calling it “day to day.”
Heading into this weekend’s game, junior quarterback Lindell Stone is No. 2 on the depth chart and true freshman R.J. Harvey is No. 3.
Stone, who played his high school ball right down the road at Woodberry Forest, is in his third year in the program, and Mendenhall commented about how he moved the offense better than any of the Cavaliers’ quarterback during the spring game.
Harvey is a dual-threat quarterback from Florida, who Mendenhall said has been vital on the scout team because of how many mobile quarterbacks the Cavaliers have already faced. But it’s hard to gage the true measure of a quarterback until he sees live game action.
“We know he’s dynamic and he can run and throw,” Mendenhall said. “In terms of composure, maturity, making the reads, handling all the things that are required, way too early to tell.”
Penalty heard around the world…
Mendenhall isn’t known to use particularly bad language. So much so that when he used the “F” word during a halftime speech in 2017 at Boise State, it became front-page news.
Mendenhall said he didn’t use bad language Saturday when in the fourth quarter, he was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which moved the ball to the 50-yard line with a little more than 1:20 to play and Virginia clinging to its 31-24 lead.
The penalty was called during Florida State’s final drive of the game after Mendenhall’s objection to a pass interference call on cornerback Nick Grant.
He didn’t even know he was penalized until co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell pointed out that he was out of the coach’s box and on the field, which generally draws several verbal warnings before a flag. Mendenhall apologized to his team right after the game, but he doesn’t regret his actions.
“There are times when it just seems right to defend your players and the way they’re playing,” he said. “Obviously I crossed the line, but there was no profanity used. Rarely, if ever, do I do that.”
Instead of a scolding for drawing the penalty, Mendenhall got support over the weekend from UVa President Jim Ryan. According to inside linebacker Rob Snyder, Ryan texted Mendenhall on Sunday and said “If I had been closer, I would have gotten that call, too.”
Mendenhall said his wife, Holly, wasn’t totally sold on the legitimacy of the penalty, but she wasn’t totally OK with it, either.
“Holly said ‘Holy cow, you got a penalty for that? It’s like the first time I’ve ever seen that in your head coaching career, and the one time you do it you get a penalty,’” Mendenhall said. “There wasn’t a scolding tone, but I don’t think she was really happy with me.”
