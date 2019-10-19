After two frustrating losses defined by mistakes, Virginia used improved red zone performance and the defense created havoc to defeat Duke 48-14 in a crucial ACC Coastal clash on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, Virginia broke loose for 17 second-quarter points and 24-third quarter points. Entering the game, Virginia had scored 24 third-quarter points all season. It was a dominant performance from the Cavaliers, who improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. Duke dropped to 4-3 and 2-2 in the ACC.
Red-zone improvement
A week after struggling mightily inside the opponent’s 25-yard line, it looked like Virginia might be destined for a similar fortune on Saturday. Bryce Perkins threw a red-zone interception on UVa’s opening possession, but the Cavaliers settled down inside Duke territory after the early mistake.
The Cavaliers entered the red zone three times in the first half following Perkins’ interception and scored on all three trips. Two of the drives resulted in one-yard rushing touchdowns from Perkins.
In the second half, the Cavaliers pushed across three red-zone touchdowns. After failing to score a red-zone touchdown against Miami, Virginia scored five touchdowns inside Duke’s 20-yard line on Saturday.
Creating havoc
Coming into this week, Virginia’s defense wanted to force more turnovers. The Cavaliers were getting to the quarterback at a better rate than any other ACC team, but they had forced just five turnovers all season. The team entered Saturday with a minus-7 turnover margin.
That changed against the Blue Devils.
Virginia’s Brenton Nelson intercepted Duke quarterback Quentin Harris early in the second quarter before UVa pounced on a fumble later in the quarter. On Duke’s first play of the second half, the Blue Devils mishandled a jet sweep and Charles Snowden jumped on the loose ball.
It didn’t get better from there, with Duke committing a total of five turnovers on the afternoon. A Jordan Mack strip sack created the fourth turnover, and Joey Blount intercepted a Harris pass for turnover No. 5. The Cavaliers matched their season total for turnovers forced in just one game.
Co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell broke the rock after the victory.
“Coach Howell, not only did he just coach up a great game, throughout the week he really challenged the guys every day to turn the effort up even more,” Snowden said. “We’re kind of starting to lose bodies, but Coach Howell really rallied the guys, challenged us, and everybody stepped up.”
Perkins' workload
The Cavaliers relied heavily on Perkins’ legs against Duke. The redshirt senior carried the ball 19 times for 41 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Prior to Saturday’s game, the most Perkins carried the ball in a game this season was 18 times in the season opener at Pitt.
Virginia eased off Perkins a bit in the second half, giving him just three carries after halftime. He did take one of those carries into the end zone for a touchdown and finished the game with 22 carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns.
The performance is Perkins’ fourth career game with multiple rushing touchdowns and his first this season.
Joe Reed history
Reed once again delivered on special teams, returning two kickoffs for 138 yards. His 95-yard kickoff return touchdown in the third quarter is the fifth kickoff return touchdown of his illustrious career. He’s two returns from tying the NCAA record for kickoff return touchdowns in a career.
His kickoff return touchdown featured multiple cutbacks and blazing speed down the sideline to avoid a few defenders.
“Sometimes, it’s God given,” Joe Reed said. “Sometimes I do stuff, until I go back and look at it I don’t even know I did it.”
Reed is now averaging 39.4 yards per kickoff return this season with a pair of touchdowns.
'Powerful' crowd
The announced attendance for the game was 52,847. Bronco Mendenhall praised the crowd after the game.
“Just a really good night for college football in Charlottesville,” Mendenhall said. “I thought the crowd was powerful … it looked, felt and acted more like a college environment that is becoming hungry for really good football and appreciating good football. And that is so fulfilling as a head coach to just see not only the progress on the field, but to see the seats becoming more full and the support becoming more vibrant. I feel lucky to be here at this time while that’s happening.”
Extra points
» Virginia possessed the ball for more than 34:29 against Duke, including over 21:54 in the first half.
» The Cavaliers committed just two penalties for 30 yards.
» Virginia excelled on third down, converting seven of its 15 third-down attempts.
