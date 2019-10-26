LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With a chance to extend its ACC Coastal Division lead, Virginia failed to move the football effectively against the ACC’s worst defense. With a sputtering offense and a battered Bryce Perkins, the Cavaliers fell 28-21 to Louisville on Saturday.
It’s the team’s third consecutive road defeat after opening the season with a 30-14 win at Pittsburgh. UVa (5-3, 3-2 ACC) struggled to run the football again, and the defense struggled to create havoc a week after terrorizing Duke.
Virginia lost its outright ACC Coastal lead with the loss and sets up a critical road meeting next week with North Carolina. The Cavaliers and Tar Heels are the only two 3-2 teams in the division. The Cavaliers need to figure out how to perform better away from Scott Stadium if they want any chance of surviving that game.
Preventing big plays
Virginia struggled to stop Louisville’s explosive offense, especially in the first 15 minutes. The Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 ACC) amassed 177 total yards in the first quarter, including a 48-yard rush and a 77-yard touchdown pass.
Louisville’s offense prides itself on generating chunk plays, and it found open space against Virginia’s defense. Quarterback Micale Cunningham seemed like the big-play spark for Louisville, as the Cavaliers clamped down when Evan Conley served as Louisville’s quarterback.
When Cunningham reentered the game in the second half, Louisville’s offense once again began creating chunk plays at an effective rate. The Cardinals scored 21 points in the final 30 minutes.
Keeping up with Louisville’s team speed, especially on option plays, proved difficult for the Cavaliers when Cunningham was in the game.
“We had three assignment mistakes defensively,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “One on the very first really long touchdown run, there was an assignment mistake there. A second one on about the 40-yard run and then another one on their last touchdown run. There were some option concepts, and so our assignments in those settings allowed some yardage and points to occur.”
Running the football
Virginia’s rushing attack showed signs of life against Duke, rushing for over 150 yards against an FBS team for the first time all year. The Cavaliers took advantage of a porous Louisville rushing defense in the first half, but struggled in the second half.
UVa rushed the ball 26 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. Sixty of those rushing yards came in the first half, however. An inability to move the ball in the final 30 minutes doomed Virginia, which only scored seven points after halftime.
“We started off the game really well running the ball, two rushing touchdowns almost immediately,” offensive lineman Ryan Nelson said. “That was a great job by us and a great job by Wayne. Then we just slowed down, and we can’t do that. We can’t afford to do that anymore.”
Turnover battle
A week after forcing five turnovers against Duke, the Cavaliers didn’t force a single takeaway against Louisville. UVa turned it over twice, including once in the red zone in the loss.
The turnover battle proved to be a key difference in the game as the Cardinals scored seven points off UVa turnovers.
“If you lose the turnover battle and you have assignment mistakes defensively, that really determines the outcome,” Mendenhall said.
Hanback hustle
Eli Hanback, a senior defensive lineman, excelled Saturday. He finished the game with six tackles, including three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He made critical plays for the Cavaliers and helped keep them in the game with disruptive plays on the defensive side of the ball.
Coming into the game, Hanback had 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks all season. Saturday was Hanback’s best performance of the season.
Extra points
» Nash Griffin hit a 78-yard punt in the second quarter. The punt is the longest punt hit by any FBS player this season.
» Joe Reed returned one kickoff for 28 yards to the Louisville 41. The return was kicked to a different UVa player who then pitched the ball to Reed. The Cardinals avoided kicking to Reed until the beginning of the fourth quarter. He ripped off a 39-yard return into Louisville territory.
