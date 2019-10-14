Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall’s Monday morning obligations took on more disappointing tone than usual this week.
Mendenhall addressed the media Monday, with a recent loss to Miami and season-ending surgery to cornerback Bryce Hall as the two main discussion points.
Players Noah Taylor, Joe Reed, Mandy Alonso and Bobby Haskins spoke after Mendenhall’s press conference. Each player shared thoughts this week’s pivotal ACC showdown between Duke and Virginia.
Offensive line woes
Virginia’s offensive line struggles aren’t exactly a secret. The Cavaliers rank 118th nationally in yards per carry, meaning only 12 FBS teams have worse averages on the season. Those other 12 teams are a combined 23-49 overall and 5-24 in conference games. UVa, however, is 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the ACC and has spent multiple weeks in the AP top 25.
It’s a testament to the Cavaliers’ defense and passing attack that they’re a winning team with a chance to win a division title in a Power 5 conference, but the rushing attack needs to improve for that goal to become reality. Pass protection is another area of concern, with UVa allowing 13 sacks in its past two games, both of which were losses.
Line play is the offense’s weak link, and they’re taking the recent failures to heart.
“Personally as a member of the offensive line, we take responsibility for that, and we know that’s something we need to improve on and we will improve on,” Haskins said. “We know we’re a capable unit. We know we can get it done, and we believe in each other. I think it just comes down to being extremely deliberate in our practice this week, in our game prep, and just going out and straining to finish and fighting to the whistle.”
Mendenhall credited Miami’s defense for playing well and did make a point to note the offensive line’s improvement. After giving up eight sacks to a Notre Dame defense not known for its pass rush, the Cavaliers allowed five to Miami, which has a stronger rush.
Division up for grabs
Keeping up with the ACC Coastal Division standings is like trying to follow each individual flap of a hummingbird’s wings. It’s an exercise in futility. Each week a team seems ready to take command of the division, only to lose and force the division standings to fluctuate dramatically.
This Saturday’s game between Duke and UVa holds important value in the Coastal race. The winner controls their respective destiny for the rest of the season. The loser needs help the rest of the way.
Virginia enters the matchup without a win since Sept. 21.
“We need to just get this win because we still have the back-to-back losses and that taste in our mouth,” defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said. “It's been three weeks because of the bye, so it's just this long period of just losing and it's just, we need get it out of our system and get this one.”
UVa does get the game at home, which should help the Cavaliers. They’re 3-0 at home this year and 8-1 in Scott Stadium dating back to last season.
Red-zone failures
While the box score shows that Virginia went a perfect 3-for-3 in the red zone against Miami, a closer look reveals major struggles inside Miami territory. UVa settled for field goals on three red-zone possessions against Miami, and it got inside Miami’s 25 six times but only came away nine points.
“Any time we take trips to the red area or the red zone on the field, we expect touchdowns at least 50% of the time,” Mendenhall said. “Not yielding any touchdowns really became the story of the game. I’d say we would stop just short of controlling the game, but yardage, time of possession and our plan was on point and executed well with the exception of the most critical area.”
That’s going to be a major point of emphasis in practice this week, as Duke ranks 25th nationally in red-zone defense. The Blue Devils have kept teams from scoring on any points on 25% of red-zone possessions. Virginia needs a better offensive showing in that area to beat Duke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.