After its third consecutive road loss, Virginia coaches and players spoke to the media Monday afternoon. Bronco Mendenhall’s initial remarks were followed by Bryce Perkins, Victor Oluwatimi, Nick Grant and Noah Taylor.
The team’s shortcomings at Louisville, turnover woes and ACC Coastal hopes were a few of the main topics of discussion.
Turnover differential
In its three losses this season, Virginia (5-3, 3-2 ACC) has turned the ball over eight times and only forced one takeaway. The Cavaliers didn’t force any turnovers in the losses to Miami and Louisville.
“Statistically nationwide we’re giving it away at a really high rate, one of the nation’s highest, Mendenhall said, “and we’re not taking it away enough, one of the nation’s lowest.”
Mendenhall said turnovers were the key reason the Cavaliers have dropped their last three road games. After forcing five turnovers against Duke, UVa struggled to create takeaways against the Cardinals. The turnover battle has been an area of weakness for UVa all season.
The Cavaliers tie for 118th nationally out of 130 FBS teams with a -0.75 turnover margin per game. This week’s opponent, North Carolina, is tied for 36th nationally with a +0.38 turnover margin per game. The Tar Heels generate the same positive turnover margin per game as Clemson.
Rushing woes
The rushing attack seemed to be trending in the right direction after a solid outing against Duke and a decent first half against Louisville. Then, the wheels fell off.
Virginia recorded a measly 18 rushing yards on 14 carries in the second half of its 28-21 loss to Louisville.
Wayne Taulapapa has been a bright spot the past two weeks, rushing for 131 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. Despite a solid first half against Louisville, Virginia didn’t give Taulapapa many second half carries as the Cardinals’ defense adjusted to UVa’s rushing attack.
“It just seemed that we became, through personnel and through some of our formations, fairly predictable and we needed to fix that,” Mendenhall said. “The best way and easiest way to do that was through the throw.”
Mendenhall mentioned the success this season of Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed, and the coaches felt the offense would best be able to move the ball and score through the air once the rushing attack slowed.
In its three losses, Virginia is averaging an abysmal 53 rushing yards per contest.
No Mack for a half
Due to a targeting call in the second half of last week’s loss, linebacker Jordan Mack will miss the first half Saturday against North Carolina. Nick Jackson takes his place on the two-deep roster, and Josh Ahern will also be used in spot duty.
“When he came in it was not Jordan Mack and there was a drop off, but [understanding] the circumstances, I was happy with the way he played and proud of him,” Mendenhall said of Jackson’s play again Louisville.
The defense hasn’t dropped off noticeably since Bryce Hall was ruled out for the season, and the players don’t expect much of a first-half dip without Mack on the field.
“Our standard is not going to change based off who’s in there,” Virginia cornerback Nick Grant said. “He’s been exceptional. He’s been able to obviously work his way into the two-deep, so there’s the same expectation, whether it’s him or Jordan Mack. Obviously Jordan has more experience than him, but regardless of the fact, we’re going to still play the same defense we have, whether it’s Jordan or Nick.”
Extra points
Mendenhall touched on a few general topics during his portion of the press conference, discussing concussions on kickoffs and his desire for an expanded roster size.
“We did an extensive study a year ago in kind of a partnership with the organization here in Charlottesville that works with the NFL, Bio Core, and the different statistics and research and concussion information they have,” Mendenhall said. “Then I went back and looked at our incidents in practice a year ago versus game and where and what plays and what surfaces and every possible way you can imagine they happen, because I want our players to be safe. What I learned is there were concussions happening in practice as we practiced kickoff and kickoff return and they were happening at a rate that didn’t make sense.”
The research caused Mendenhall and company to change their kickoff practices to reduce contact and keep players safe. The changes haven’t caused any issues, as the Cavaliers are returning kicks about as well as any team in the country.
“I’m so thankful for the chance to play first-year players and have a chance to still redshirt,” Mendenhall said. “At the Power 5 level, and I’m sure at any level because I’ve been there, when you get to weeks eight and nine, with nature of the game, the strength, size, competitive nature that it is, the reality that you can make it with 85 scholarship players, it’s not reality. Fall camp starts with 110 now. No reason that shouldn’t be every player on your roster coming in for fall camp. So I’m a proponent of increasing not only the number of games a first year can play in or redshirt player can play in, but also the size of the roster for student-athlete welfare.”
