CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Virginia football team needed a miracle to beat Clemson on Saturday night in the ACC Championship Game.
Unfortunately, Christmas didn’t come early for the Cavaliers.
Clemson cruised by Bronco Mendenhall’s Wahoos, beating them soundly. The Tigers (13-0) won by a final score of 62-17, and they weren’t tested all that much by Virginia (9-4).
While the Cavaliers won’t hang their hat on moral victories, they made plenty of quality plays and posted one of the best offensive performances of a Clemson opponent this season. There were positives for the Cavaliers in their blowout loss to the defending national champions.
Stopping a machine
Clemson’s offense entered the game fourth nationally in scoring offense at 45.3 points per game. Trevor Lawrence and company have been rolling over the final two months of the season, and they didn’t slow down Saturday against the Cavaliers.
Clemson set an ACC Championship Game record by scoring 62 points.
Lawrence found Tee Higgins with ease and regularity. The connection destroyed Virginia’s secondary. Higgins finished the game with nine receptions for 182 yards and an ACC Championship Game record three touchdowns. Lawrence finished the game with 16 completions on 22 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t turn the ball over.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne, the ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, ran wild. He tallied 114 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
As a team, Clemson accumulated an impressive 619 yards.
The Tigers’ offense was close to unstoppable Saturday night, and Virginia’s defense didn’t have any consistent answers to the numerous weapons on Clemson’s offense.
Moving the chains
While the Cavaliers failed to stop Clemson with any regularity, they moved the ball well on offense. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae put the game in Bryce Perkins’ hands, and he performed admirably at the quarterback position.
Perkins passed the ball well and found holes with his legs. He threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns and added 58 on the ground.
Hasise Dubois was Perkins’ favorite target of the night with Joe Reed out with an injury. Perkins connected with Dubois 10 for 130 yards and a touchdown. The 10 receptions were a career-high for Dubois. Billy Kemp IV also recorded a career high with nine receptions.
Virginia became the first team this season — and the first team since Alabama in last year’s national championship game — to eclipse 300 total yards against the Tigers’ defense.
The Cavaliers scored more points than the Tigers had allowed to their previous three opponents combined (16).
After allowing two touchdown passes in its previous six games, the Tigers allowed two passing touchdowns to Perkins and the Cavaliers on Saturday.
It was an impressive showing from Anae’s group against one of the best defenses in the country.
Extra points
» Joe Reed missed the game with an injury, and his teammate Jordan Mack missed a large portion of the final three quarters.
» Virginia lost the turnover battle 3-0. It’s the first time the Cavaliers lost the turnover battle since its 28-21 loss to Louisville.
» Reed and Perkins were honored by the Touchdown Club of Richmond on Saturday. Perkins was named the offensive back of the year for the second consecutive season, and Reed won specialist of the year. Finalists for the Dudley Award, which goes to the best player in Virginia, will be announced next week. Perkins won the honor a year ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.