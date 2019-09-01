PITTSBURGH — In the week leading up to Saturday’s season opener at Pittsburgh, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said the Cavaliers could rotate as many as six defensive linemen.

He wasn’t far off.

Less than a year after ending the 2018 season with just four healthy linemen, Virginia rotated five in the defensive trenches.

As promised, freshman Jowon Briggs got the start at nose tackle with senior Eli Hanback and Mandy Alonso at end. Hanback also saw snaps at nose while Richard Burney and Aaron Faumui rotated in at end.

Alonso deflected an early pass, Burney showed impressive power in stonewalling Pitt running back A.J. Davis at the line of scrimmage on an early second-and-short and Hanback spent more time in the backfield than last season. He notched a tackle for a loss and shared a sack with linebacker Jordan Mack.