In the second half of Saturday’s win at Pitt, Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall showed once again why NFL scouts are going to flock to whatever stadium he’s in this season.

After not seeing many passes come his way for much of the game, the Panthers finally got him on a double move in the fourth quarter.

Or so they thought.

Hall was initially beat on the move, but by the time the pass got to its intended receiver, he covered the almost 10 yards of separation the wide out created and got there just in time to break up the pass. It was his only pass breakup of the game, and it was reminiscent of a moment last season when a Miami player was streaking free toward the end zone only to see Hall come out of nowhere to run him down and save the touchdown.

As much as his length and ball skills, Hall’s ability to adjust to a route and quickly close the distance after getting beat is what has many believing he is a lock to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.