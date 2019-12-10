A day after a 62-17 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, the Virginia football team received tremendous news. The No. 24 Cavaliers (9-4) were offered a spot in the 2019 Orange Bowl.
Obviously, they accepted.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our university,” Carla Williams, Virginia’s director of athletics, said.
A nine-win season that included an ACC Coastal Division championship and a win over Virginia Tech helped propel the Cavaliers into this spot. Virginia used three single-digit wins in its final three ACC regular-season games to earn a spot in the ACC Championship Game. The gutsy wins came a year after the Cavaliers faded down the stretch with two tough overtime losses to end the regular season.
“I’m just so happy for our players,” Williams said. “These types of accolades, they’re the result of a lot of hard work over a long period of time by our coaches and our student-athletes, and they’ve earned the right to participate in this bowl.”
The Cavaliers will face No. 9 Florida (10-2) on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will air on ESPN.
National stage
Earning a spot in the Orange Bowl gives Virginia a chance to quickly apply what it learned from the Clemson shellacking.
UVa’s defense allowed over 600 yards to the Tigers, and the 45-point loss marked Virginia’s most lopsided defeat since a 49-point loss to Clemson in 2013. The loss is the worst in terms of point differential since Bronco Mendenhall arrived in Charlottesville.
Clemson, which earned a spot in the College Football Playoff for the fifth consecutive season, overwhelmed the Cavaliers all night. Virginia felt it could’ve performed better on the large stage. Luckily, the Cavaliers have another meaningful game on national television to apply what they learned from the loss.
“When you come off a game like we just played, and knowing we could have executed and played at a higher level but also knowing that our level of preparation and quite frankly some of the simple performance could have been better, it leaves you with this idea of ‘How fast can you get back to work to start addressing some of those things?’” Mendenhall said. “I really like the chance to come back and improve, which is what our team I’m sure wants to do as well.”
The journey
Learning from difficult defeats has been a trend under Mendenhall. In his first season, the Cavaliers opened with a loss to Richmond and ended it with a 52-10 loss to Virginia Tech. His second season saw the Cavaliers fall 49-7 to Navy in the Military Bowl. His third season saw two overtime defeats to close the regular season.
The Cavaliers have made tremendous strides throughout Mendenhall’s tenure, and they won’t be knocked off course by another tough loss.
“The older guys, we always look back and laugh at the times we’ve had here and just how hard it’s been and how far we’ve come,” Virginia senior Joe Reed said. “We’re just setting the foundation for the future.”
Turning the page on a tough loss can be easier said than done, but a marquee matchup with Florida in a New Year’s Six Bowl offers plenty of motivation. The Cavaliers also have a few goals left, including winning a bowl game and hitting 10 wins for just the second time in program history.
“Coach Mendenhall has really been focusing in on getting 10-plus wins, and now that we have one last opportunity to do that, we need to come out and make history,” Virginia defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said.
Florida connections
The matchup with Florida pins surprisingly connected foes against each other. While the two teams have met just once on the gridiron — a 55-10 Florida win in 1959 — there are a few ties between the two squads.
Williams says she’s known Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin for a long time. Given her time as an administrator at Georgia, it makes sense that she and Stricklin, who has been an administrator at various SEC schools every year since 2003, have crossed paths.
Mendenhall came across Florida head coach Dan Mullen over 15 years ago when Mendenhall was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for BYU. Mullen served as the quarterbacks coach for Urban Meyer’s Utah team in 2003 and 2004.
Mullen’s Utes beat Mendenhall’s Cougars in both 2003 and 2004. Mendenhall’s unit got the better of Mullen’s group in the first meeting, though. Utah won just 3-0, as its offense struggled in subpar weather. Utah won the next meeting 52-21 as Mullen’s side had the upper hand.
Virginia also has a few players, like Alonso, who are from Florida. Alonso is from the Miami area and spent his childhood rooting for the Miami Hurricanes.
“I used to hate Florida growing up,” Alonso said. “It’s great that we get to play Florida.”
A final connection comes academically. Both schools rank among the top 10 public universities in the nation, according to U.S. World and News Report.
“If there’s like a trivia question or competition, it could get pretty heated right there with the type of student-athletes that go to the universities,” Mullen joked.
Extra points
» Reed missed the ACC Championship Game with a hip pointer injury, but he expects to be healthy for the Orange Bowl. He hoped to play in the ACC Championship Game, but wasn’t ultimately able to suit up and play. He knew he still had the bowl game left in his career, and he says his focus is being 100% healthy for the matchup with Florida.
» Jordan Mack, who has been dealing an ankle injury, missed most of the ACC Championship Game. A few weeks of rest should help Mack prior to his final collegiate game. “We need to get this one for him, if anybody,” Alonso said.
