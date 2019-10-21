Virginia’s win over Duke on Saturday moved the Cavaliers into first place in the ACC Coastal Division.
The Cavaliers are sitting at 5-2 overall with a solid 3-1 mark in the ACC. They’re the only ACC team aside from Clemson with at least three ACC wins and one or fewer conference losses.
While UVa sits in a great position heading into this Saturday’s road contest with Louisville, a lot can change across the next month. Players and coaches like where they are, but there’s more to prove in the final five games of the regular season.
Winning on the road
Consistently winning games away from Scott Stadium is the next step in Virginia’s progression as a program. Despite being a perfect 4-0 at home this season and 9-1 dating back to last season, the Cavaliers struggle away from Scott Stadium. They’re 2-6 in road games since the beginning of last season.
Even with limited success, Virginia’s players relish the opportunity to perform on the road.
“When you go there and you hear a loud stadium to start off and it starts getting quieter and quieter, you really feel like you're taking the soul out of the team,” sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Nelson said. “We love doing that.”
The Cavaliers did that against Pittsburgh, playing a solid game against the Panthers to open this season with a 30-14 road conference victory. Losses to Notre Dame and Miami featured multiple mistakes that doomed the Wahoos in those defeats. They’re hopeful a better overall performance will result in the first season with two road victories since 2017.
Success at Scott Stadium
UVa hits the road for its next two games, but the Cavaliers’ final three opponents all come to Charlottesville. With an average of 50,124 fans pouring into Scott Stadium each week, Virginia’s home-field advantage is the strongest it’s been in years.
Virginia’s home wins this season have come by an average margin of victory of 21.75 points, including a 34-point blowout of Duke this past Saturday.
“Our fans are doing an amazing job of showing support this year,” safety Brenton Nelson said.
The team’s home mindset has also shifted. The players and coaches pride themselves on winning at home, and that continued success is bringing more fans to the stadium.
“We have this saying now, that we don’t [lose] at home,” Nelson said. “Other than Pitt last year, we haven’t lost at home in a long time.”
Hasise Dubois shines
The senior receiver leads the team in receiving yards with 489 yards. He’s also second on the team in receptions with 36. Only Joe Reed has more with 42 catches on the year.
Dubois seems to make many of his catches in tight coverage. He’s found ways to bring down important receptions, even if he’s not open.
“He’s annoying, because you can cover him, you can be all over him if you really want to be, but it’s not really going to do much for you,” defensive back De’Vante Cross said. “You’ve got to play the ball in the air. If he gets a hand on it, he’s going to catch it. I haven’t really seen him drop too many balls unless it’s pass interference, and even then he’s going to probably still catch it. The thing about him, you can’t let him box you out, you can’t let him use his body. You’ve got to just get to the ball before he does. That’s your only hope, to be honest.”
After catching just 24 balls in his first two seasons, Dubois exploded for 52 receptions and 578 yards last season. He’s taken an even bigger leap forward this season, as he’s on pace to eclipse 60 receptions and 800 receiving yards in the regular season.
“It just seems like at the right time he’s becoming so reliable,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “But Hasise’s career didn’t start like that, and it didn’t emerge in year two like that. This has been a work in progress.”
Mendenhall also praised Dubois’ durability. The senior took a vicious hit late in the game against Miami, but he played the next week against Duke and caught four balls for 62 yards. He’s a reliable target for Bryce Perkins, and his height and size make him an ideal complement to Joe Reed.
Both receivers will be needed Saturday when Virginia takes on a talented Louisville team that scores in bunches.
Extra points
» Virginia felt comfortable rushing Perkins 19 times in the first half against Duke because backup Brennan Armstrong is healthy after missing a few weeks. With Armstrong healthy, the Cavaliers are more willing to run Perkins at quarterback.
» Offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda missed last Saturday’s game with an injury. His status is uncertain for Saturday’s game against Louisville.
» Mendenhall said he would be in favor of eliminating kickoffs from the game, given the player safety risk on those plays.
» Safety Joey Blout was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week on Monday. Blount had 10 tackles and returned an interception 20 yards in UVa’s 48-14 victory against Duke.
» Virginia’s Nov. 2 road game at North Carolina will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on the ACC Network.
