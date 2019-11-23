Virginia’s shorthanded secondary was dealt another blow on Saturday, when safety Chris Moore was suspended for a violation of team rules.
It meant last-second adjustments to the Cavaliers’ personnel and game plan for Liberty.
“Just another hit to the secondary that kind of happened late,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said of the suspension.
De’Vante Cross, who spent the week practicing at cornerback, had to be moved to safety, and cornerback Heskin Smith, a converted wide receiver, had to be relied on in a more prominent role that included covering Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, who will likely hear is name called in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Both players delivered inspired performances Saturday.
Cross intercepted two passes and Smith led the team in tackles during the Cavaliers’ 55-27 win over the Flames at Scott Stadium.
Cross’ first interception came a key moment in the first half. Liberty was leading 14-10 in the second quarter and driving. With the Flames nearing field goal range, QB Stephen “Buckshot” Calvert tried to throw the ball away out of the back of the end zone, but his pass came up well short and fell into the arms of Cross, who returned it into Liberty territory.
“I saw the ball in the air and it was high up there,” Cross said of the interception, “so I looked around to see if there was anyone out there. There wasn’t, so I thought ‘Wow, he really threw it out here as a freebee,” so I took advantage of it.”
It sparked a run of 28 unanswered points for the Cavaliers and put the game out of reach for the Flames.
“It appears that it affected us more than I would like to admit,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said of Cross’ interception. “I am big on don’t blink, you have got to play the next one. It was upsetting.”
Cross added another interception late in the fourth quarter to end any hopes of a Liberty comeback. While Cross spent the day frustrating Calvert, Smith did his best to frustrate Gandy-Golden, who came into Saturday’s matchup with 1,244 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season. Smith helped limit Gandy-Golden to six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
“I prepared all week for him,” Smith said. “I expected certain routes he was going to run. He made some good plays and I made some good plays. It was a good matchup for the both of us.”
Smith finished with a team-high eight tackles and two pass breakups. It was a welcomed performance for a secondary missing several key playmakers, including All-American cornerback Bryce Hall.
“The last two weeks, thanks goodness we have him,” Mendenhall said of Smith. “He came back after five or six weeks of being hurt. He’s had about 2½ weeks of practice. He’s playing well in relation to who we currently have and what we currently need.”
Snowden’s snag
Virginia junior Charles Snowden has developed into one of the best linebackers in the ACC. On Saturday, he showed off his pass-catching prowess as well. On a fake field goal play in the third quarter, Snowden hauled in his first career reception on a pass from backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The play went for 24 yards and gave the Cavaliers a first and goal from the 7-yard line.
“We went over it throughout the week,” Snowden said of the play, “and it worked in practice, so coach felt confident enough to call it and it worked in the game.”
Virginia scored two plays later when Bryce Perkins found Joe Reed on a seven-yard touchdown pass.
“It wasn’t an easy catch,” Mendenhall said of Snowden’s grab. “I think that was a critical point in the game and really glad we executed well.”
Does this mean Snowden has a future as a wide receiver?
“No,” Mendenhall said with a wry smile. “No matter how much lobbying he does.”
Thornhill returns
Former Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill returned to Scott Stadium on Saturday to take in the Cavaliers’ victory. Thornhill is currently a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have a bye week.
Through 11 games this season, Thornhill, who was chosen by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has 39 tackles, three passes defended and one interception for Kansas City. Thornhill and the Chiefs return to action on Dec. 1 against the Oakland Raiders.
Commonwealth opponents
With the win over Liberty, Virginia improved to 3-0 against opponents from the state of Virginia this season. Earlier this season, the Cavaliers defeated commonwealth foes William & Mary (52-17) and Old Dominion (28-17). Virginia will look to make it 4-0 against in-state opponents on Friday when it hosts Virginia Tech at noon.
Extra points
» Virginia freshman Seneca Milledge made an impact on his very first college play, returning a kickoff 37 yards in the second quarter. It was the longest kickoff return given up by the Flames this season. Due to NCAA redshirt rules, Milledge also will be able to play in the regular season finale against Virginia Tech without losing his redshirt year.
» Virginia eceiver Dontayvion Wicks caught his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He finished with two catches for 49 yards.
» The attendance for Saturday’s game was 37,329.
