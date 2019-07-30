Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 130 AM EDT. * AT 923 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED REPETITIVE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN IN THE PAST THREE HOURS. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO ONE INCH ARE POSSIBLE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CAMPBELL, BOYD TAVERN, COBHAM, KESWICK, CISMONT AND SHADWELL. THIS INCLUDES FLOOD PRONE LOCATIONS CAMBELL ROAD AT MECHUNK CREEK... AND ROUTE 729 AT THE RIVANNA RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. &&