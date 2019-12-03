Ten Virginia football players earned All-ACC honors, the league announced Tuesday.
Joe Reed was the lone UVa player to earn first team All-ACC honors. He made the team as an all-purpose player and as a return specialist. Reed currently leads the nation in kick return average at 34.7 yards per return. The senior also has 70 receptions for 627 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Quarterback Bryce Perkins made the All-ACC second team, while linebacker Jordan Mack and safety Joey Blount made the third team.
Receiver Hasise Dubois, offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi, defensive lineman Eli Hanback, linebackers Charles Snowden and Zane Zandier and kicker Brian Delaney all earned honorable mentions.
Perkins and Reed were both honored last season, with Reed earning third team honors and Perkins receiving an honorable mention at quarterback.
With Mack, Snowden and Zandier all earning All-ACC honors, three of UVa’s four starting linebackers were recognized. The starting defense had five of its 11 starters mentioned, with Hanback and Blount joining the linebackers.
The Cavaliers face Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.
