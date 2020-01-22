Virginia’s 2020 football schedule is set in stone.
Coming into Wednesday, fans knew the opponents on the Cavaliers’ schedule, but the order of competition remained a secret. Fans can now make plans for the 2020 football season.
UVa’s season starts with a bang. The Cavaliers travel to Atlanta to face Georgia on Monday, Sept. 7 in the season opener. The game is part of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff series.
Bronco Mendenhall’s group returns home for games on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 against VMI and UConn, respectively. After two nonconference home games, ACC play begins with a Sept. 26 road trip to Clemson, which enters the 2020 season as a national title favorite.
Sam Howell and North Carolina visit Scott Stadium on Oct. 3. After two challenging ACC games, Virginia receives a well-deserved bye week on Oct. 10. The Cavaliers return from the break with a pair of road trips. First, UVa travels to Georgia Tech on Oct. 17 before facing Old Dominion on the road on Oct. 24.
The Miami Hurricanes visit Charlottesville on Halloween to round out the month of October. Miami recently added D’Eriq King, a transfer quarterback from Houston.
November begins at home with a Nov. 7 matchup with Louisville. Scott Satterfield, who won ACC Coach of the Year in 2019, improved the Cardinals last season and hopes to move to 2-0 in games against Virginia as Louisville’s head coach.
The Cavaliers’ lone Friday game comes on Nov. 13 when they travel to Duke to face the Blue Devils. Pittsburgh comes to Virginia on Nov. 21 for a late-season ACC Coastal clash, and the Cavaliers wrap up the regular season with their usual season-ending opponent, Virginia Tech.
This year, however, the Commonwealth Clash won’t come on Black Friday. The two teams face off on Saturday, Nov. 28. The game will be played in Blacksburg.
