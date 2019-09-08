The Virginia football team heads into Saturday’s game against longtime ACC rival Florida State as a member of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
After its 52-17 win over William & Mary on Friday night, Virginia is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll, which was released on Sunday. Nebraska and Syracuse both fell out of the top 25 with losses, but the Cavaliers are in with 122 votes. Southern California is No. 24 with 137.
Virginia (2-0) and No. 1 Clemson are the only two ACC teams in the top 25. North Carolina (48) and Boston College (2) also received votes. UVa also made a brief appearance in the top 25 last season, when it was ranked No. 23 before a loss to Pittsburgh.
The Cavaliers opened this season with a dominant defensive performance in a 30-14 win at Pittsburgh. The defense was again dominant on Friday, limiting William & Mary to 193 yards of offense and 63 yards on the ground.
Florida State opened the year blowing a lead against Boise State, and last Saturday, the Seminoles gave up 419 yards of offense and had to go into overtime to beat Louisiana-Monroe, 45-44.
