Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL, CALVERT, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY, CHARLES, PRINCE GEORGES, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN BALTIMORE, AND ST. MARYS. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CULPEPER, FAIRFAX, GREENE, KING GEORGE, MADISON, NELSON, ORANGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, SPOTSYLVANIA, AND STAFFORD. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL WILL OCCUR THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL POTENTIAL WILL BEGIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO THURSDAY NIGHT. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 2 AND 3 INCHES. * FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE, AND SOME SMALLER STREAMS AND RIVERS MAY EXCEED THEIR BANKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&